At Pat Mayse, the water is stained and about a foot high, but it will be falling soon, just like our other area lakes.
Our fish are in a post-spawn condition, and on lakes that have grass or pads, a frog bait is ideal at this time, even at night. Early morning hours are very good for a couple of reasons, but the main reason for myself is that I love to see the blow-up or strike on this bait or just about any topwater. Even if you don’t have grass or pads, that frog will still perform for you. With water levels beginning to drop on most of the area lakes, the water is still stained but with these sunny and hot days, the color will begin to clear some. As long as the water remains stained, the fish will use it as cover and the baitfish will be more shallow. This is why the frog works so well, especially in the pads because even if the sun gets up good, the pads offer shade, cover and cooler water temps. With this pattern, a frog is a good choice because it can be fished without a hang-up, plus you can cover more water faster.
Even during mid-day when the sun is high, some bass will stay in the shade of the pads. During this time, you need to work your frog aggressively and work the thickest pads you can find because they offer the best shade. There is one other bait that works good with the pads, thick grass or boat docks because they all offer the best shade, and that bait is a weightless stickworm. The stickworm is subtle and gives very little noise. Sometimes noise is really what the fish don’t want, and other times they do. This is why you need to explore to find out what they prefer — noise or subtle with no noise. This is just one pattern for summertime fishing. Another pattern is deep-cranking, but we’ll get into that another time.
For now, give this frog or weightless stickworm a shot or two and you might find that this is another good way to catch bass during the hot summer months. Also, you’ll find it’s not that crowded because the heat puts a lot of folks back to the boat ramps and home. Fish smart and be safe.
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Black bass are good on jigs, senkos, crankbaits and plastic worms in 8 to 15 feet near brushy coves, rocky shorelines, and docks. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are still working early in 2 to 6 feet in or near grass lines, and lily pads. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on earthworms, live bait, and blood bait in 4 to 12 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 78 to 82 degrees,1.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 2 to 6 feet fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater and rattle baits. Crankbaits, bladed jigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms in deeper water near structure are working as the day warms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 15 to 25 feet. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas- rigged plastic craws, crankbaits, and jigs in 7 to 18 feet. The white bass are excellent in 12 to 30 feet with slabs, jigs and jigging spoons over humps and flats. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 4 to 16 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on plastic creatures, bladed jigs and crankbaits near drop-offs, brush, grass lines and points in 8 to 12 feet. White and yellow bass are excellent in the deeper water of main lake points, flats and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12 to 20 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 4 to 15 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.12 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms and bladed jigs along grass lines, drop-offs and creek banks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12 to 22 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 81 to 84 degrees; 0.59 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, blood bait and cut bait in 3 to 12 feet along brushy shorelines and rip-rap. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms and crankbaits in 6 to 12 feet. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait over deeper points, creek beds and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 80 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 66 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies and small lures along channels and rocks.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 75 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, spinnerbaits and tube jigs in coves, along flats, points, rocks and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and river channel. White bass fair on grubs, lipless baits, slabs and topwater lures along flats and main lake; look for surfacing fish.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and around standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and shallows.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 70 degrees. Lake fishing is great right now. Striped and white bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures along flats, main lake and shorelines. Striped bass are biting throughout most of the day but the best peak feeding times are early morning and late evening. Anglers are using live shad are producing the most fish but striped bass are beginning to surface feed during the early morning hours. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastic creatures, shaky worms, jigs, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 6 to 18 feet. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on juglines in 25 to 30 feet of water on whole/cut shad. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are biting early morning on brush piles in 20 feet of water.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
