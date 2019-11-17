Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Nov. 15, 2019, include
Bryce Evan Walker to Heather Lane Ferguson;
Timothy Jared Blackshear to Payton Karlene O’Donnell;
Jeffrey Erick Jones to April Jenee Gooch;
Joshua Caleb Szot to Hannah Erin Hadley;
Joseph Markeith Relford to Kayla Brooke Tucker;
Elias Ikalap to Adela Setik; and,
Chad Michael Newberry to Misty Michelle Cole.
