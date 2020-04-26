Life has slowed down in Lamar County in recent weeks. Due to Covid-19, some businesses are shuttered, residents are staying home and places of worship are closed. But in spite of it all, things are ramping up at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Paris.
“We’re there to help anybody in Lamar County who’s struggling to put food on the table,” said Glee Emmite, pantry program director. “That’s our goal.”
Feeding the Community
More than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs due to Covid-19, and the reality in Texas and Lamar County is no different. With many out of work or struggling to make ends meet as they lose hours at their job, it’s been hard for families to put food on the table. Knowing that, the St. Vincent de Paul team wanted to ensure they could reach as many people as possible. On Friday, a small group of volunteers gathered to put boxes together, each containing cereal, two bags of canned or nonperishable goods, and a bag of starches. Frozen meats were added to each box on Saturday.
While helping to prepare boxes of food, Matt Bawcum, who has volunteered at the food pantry for more than 10 years, said now more than ever, Lamar County residents can use help from St. Vincent de Paul, whether that means a box of food or just a friendly smile.
“The fellowship, the encouragement — just the community is what I think we need more than food sometimes, and we kind of offer both,” Bawcum said. “Almost everybody involved is extremely friendly, they’re laughing with the people. A lot of the people who come here looking for food, they don’t have a lot of hope and a lot of times they’re very down just emotionally and psychologically, and so we try to raise them up on that level too.”
With more than 500 boxes of food packaged for families in need, volunteers were ready Saturday to load up cars in the parking lot of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Clarksville Street.
Due to social distancing policies, they developed entirely new protocols for operating the food pantry. Instead of a “client selection” system where recipients shop around the pantry for what they need, volunteers worked with a drive-thru system, placing pre-packaged boxes of food in the trunks of each car. Windows were kept rolled up and volunteers had their temperatures checked and answered a questionnaire about their health before they were allowed to work.
The food pantry has been around since 2007, and even before the coronavirus pandemic, it has seen massive growth in its client base over the past 13 years.
“We started out with about 30 clients and now have over 400,” Emmite said.
Emmite said the food pantry is able to operate because of the generosity of volunteers and the parishioners from Our Lady of Victory, many of whom donate funds to the pantry on the last Sunday of every month. Using the donations, Emmite and her team are able to stretch the money because of their partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.
“If you give us a dollar, we can buy $4 worth of food,” Emmite said. “We don’t pass the basket in church, we just stand out there in our vests and people can donate if they want to.”
According to Raymond Eckel, president of the local St. Vincent de Paul chapter, now that in-person services are no longer happening, the best thing Lamar County residents can do if they want to help is donate food.
“Any food from the community would be great,” Eckel said. “As far as workers, we’re trying to limit it to people we’ve worked with before because they know the protocol, and for safety reasons.”
To set up a time to drop off food, call Eckel at 903-272-9267. The food pantry is open the third Saturday of each month to all residents of Lamar County who meet a certain income level, and Emmite said she encourages all who need assistance to come. Our Lady of Victory is at 3300 Clarksville St.
Keeping the Faith
For Father Denzil Vithanage, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Church, it’s not just food that the Lamar County community needs right now, it’s faith and prayer. Since large gatherings are no longer allowed due to Covid-19, Vithanage has been hosting daily services via Facebook Live for his parishioners. The response, he said, has been tremendous.
“Some days I’ve reached nearly 1,000 people through the livestreams,” he said.
While Our Lady of Victory can’t provide its normal in-person masses, Vithanage has been providing confessional services for parishioners at a safe distance of 6 feet and with protective measures like masks.
“People have been very cooperative with (the precautions), and they have been coming every day,” he said.
Laura Aguilar, who works at Our Lady of Victory, said Vithanage has been doing everything he can to support the Paris community. From checking in on homebound parishioners and seniors over the phone each week to his daily online services, he’s continued to uplift community members.
“Even though we’re not open, he does a lot of praying for everyone. For the whole world. We’re in this together,” Aguilar said.
In addition to his daily services, both in English and Spanish, Vithanage has been taking his prayers on the road. Last week, he drove all around Lamar County offering prayers for first responders, doctors and nurses, essential workers and the community as a whole.
“I covered practically the entire county, asking that it be blessed with the Lord’s presence,” he said.
Despite the support he’s seen from his parishioners over Facebook Live, the distance has been difficult for Vithanage. He’s used to seeing members of his church at his services all week long, and he can no longer see his more than 200 Sunday school students.
“I miss my people — I’m human,” he said. “There are days I don’t see a single soul, which I’ve never experienced in my life.”
Until the coronavirus pandemic is under control, Vithanage will continue to hold his virtual services, offer confessionals, and host the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at his parish. He said he has faith in the resilience of Lamar County residents during these uncertain times.
“I’m a firm believer that Paris, Texas, will be protected. I know we will hear good news,” he said. “My message would be to not be afraid. God has not abandoned us, he simply would like us to trust in him. We will be protected.”
