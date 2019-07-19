Following my Vitamin D article published earlier this year, many readers have been asking about supplements that combine both Vitamin D and Vitamin K. This is a very common combination usually containing vitamin D3 and vitamin K2 and marketed as a “bone-health” product.
Like most vitamins, vitamin K has multiple forms. K1 is the form found in meat, eggs, and dairy products found in most Western diets and is the type most commonly associated with regulating the thickness of our blood. Anyone who takes warfarin, a popular blood-thinning medication, is advised to either avoid vitamin K-rich foods altogether or to eat them with regularity and closely monitor their INR (international normalized ratio) — a measurement of how thin their blood is.
A synthetic form of vitamin K commonly found in supplements and food additives is known as K2-4. The natural type found in every cell in our bodies, and the one most important in human physiology, is known as K2-7. The highest natural sources of K2-7 are organ meats, fermented German cheeses, and natto — a sticky Japanese breakfast dish made of fermented soybeans. Studies show that most Americans are deficient in Vitamin K2-7, most likely based on its absence in our standard American diet.
Natto is most commonly consumed as a regional delicacy in Eastern Japan. Research has shown this specific geographic region to have incredibly low rates of osteoporosis, diabetes, dementia and cardiovascular disease — possibly due to increased dietary vitamin K2-7.
Osteoporosis, a medical condition of weak and brittle bones, helps highlight the important synergy between vitamin K and vitamin D. Vitamin D is one of the most commonly recommended supplements nationwide to help prevent osteoporosis. A high dose vitamin D supplement is meant to increase calcium absorption by triggering the release of inactivated osteocalcin, a protein hormone found in bone. In the setting of low vitamin K2, however, that osteocalcin remains inactivated and leaves calcium stranded in the arteries instead of in the bone, where it should ideally be absorbed. This imbalance can actually lead to an increased risk of osteoporosis, as well as heart disease.
In fact, dozens of peer-reviewed studies show the benefits vitamin K2 has on heart disease, as it helps move calcium to the bones and prevents build up on the walls of our blood vessels.
I am a firm believer in food being the best medicine but understand that natto is both pungent and an acquired taste. Consider adding the occasional serving of liver, tongue or sweetbreads to your diet.
If Vitamin K is something you are considering adding to your supplement regimen, obviously discuss your decision with a trusted health care provider and be sure to look at labels for the specific “K2-7” form. The K1 form of the vitamin is eliminated from the body in about 8 hours, while the K2-7 remains in the bloodstream up to 72 hours after ingestion. A daily dose above 300 mcg has been shown to be best — anything lower than that may fall short of expected benefits.
