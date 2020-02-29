I was standing in the kitchen, staring downward at the small fish finning in my coffee cup when Wrong Willie came into the house without knocking. He glanced at the cup in my hand.
“I’ll take one of those.”
“Sure. With or without fish?”
“Huh?”
“I have a fish in mine.”
He joined me at the island.
“You call that a fish?”
“I call it a Betta. The grandkids named it ‘Bluey.’”
Willie peered into the cup.
“Bluey’s barely big enough for bait.”
“Well, you’re right, if you planned on using her for bait, but she’s not.”
“Okay, I’ll bite.” He waited for me to reply to his pun, but I didn’t fall into his silly little trap. “Why is there a girl Betta named Bluey in your cup?”
I pointed through the windows at the whitecaps on our swimming pool.
“It’s too windy to do anything outside, so I decided to change the fish’s water.”
“Do you have any coffee, instead of a fish, I can put in a cup?”
I pointed at the coffee pot over his shoulder.
“Drink all you want.”
He was instantly suspicious.
“Why? Did you use fish water to make this? Did you accidentally drop a fish in it? Why aren’t you drinking the coffee?”
“Chill, pill. I just made it and haven’t had time to pour up a cup.”
Hot coffee in hand, he turned back around.
“There’s no way we can get on the water today.”
We’d planned to go fishing, but the 30-mph north wind changed our minds.
“Well, we can go out in the garage and re-string some fishing poles.”
He took a sip.
“That doesn’t sound like very much fun.”
“Would you rather sort through our tackleboxes?”
“That’s a little better. Let’s go through your fly boxes.”
He squinted at Bluey in her cup.
The War Department’s voice came from her study.
“You guys aren’t going to test flies on the kids’ fish.”
Willie frowned.
“How does she do that?”
“Scary, ain’t it.
He started to respond, but I held up a hand.
“Don’t.”
“We could practice fly casts out there in the wind. The last time we went, you had trouble controlling your cast.”
“What makes you think that?”
“Well, every time I looked over, you were untangling your line from a tree or a bush.”
Bluey needed time to adjust to the temperature of her fresh water, so I sat her in the middle of the island.
“Fine then. At least it’s sunny out there.”
Wrapped in layers, we were soon outside with flyrods in hand. Willie strung up my 5-wt while I threaded the line through the War Department’s 4-wt. With his back to the howling wind, Willie tied on a fly.
“I bet I can drop it right there beside that big rock sticking out into the pool.”
He made a false cast and overshot the water feature. The fly wrapped itself around the winter-killed skeleton of a hummingbird enticing bush.
“You should have already cleaned out your garden and that wouldn’t have happened.”
“Been busy.” I made a couple of false casts while he circled the pool to retrieve his fly. I was busy untangling my leader from one of the many Leland Cypresses encircling our back yard.
He laughed.
“Told you.”
“Hey, you fouled up too.”
“Yeah, but not on the backcast.” He pulled out some line. The wind caught the thin leader and wrapped it into a three-foot palm between the patio and the pool.
After cursing the leader for several minutes, he pulled a pair of reading glasses from his pocket and went back to work on untangling the line.
“Why’d you plant all this stuff around the pool?”
“It’s called landscaping. You should be happy about it. I don’t believe we’ve ever fished a stream or river that didn’t have a lot of trees and bushes growing right where we needed to cast.”
“Yeah, but it’s even more aggravating when we foul up in the few things you have around here.”
“That’s why we’re practicing.” Keeping my next cast short, I pulled the line into the wind and dropped it about a foot from the waterfall. A stronger gust caught the line and it bellied out, raising the fly that whipped past Willie’s ear.
“Hey!”
“It missed you.”
“My ear’s so numb I wouldn’t have felt it. Let’s go in.”
We stepped into the warmth of our kitchen to see the War Department putting Bluey’s cup into the dishwasher. I held out a belated hand.
“Uh, you know the kids’ fish was in there.”
She glanced down into the sink.
“So you’re saying you didn’t finish your job.”
“I was waiting for the water temperature to equalize.”
She gave us the Hairy Eyeball, then let Willie off the hook with a smile.
“We won’t have to get another fish. I put her in the tank.”
Willie sighed, watching the little fish fin near the surface.
“Well, at least she’s all right, but I have a question. She’s white and gold. Why is her name Bluey?”
A second after Willie’s hand passed innocently over the tank’s surface, the War Department plucked a tiny ant fly out of the water and hand it back to Willie, who looked chastised.
“Nice try, bucko.”
“She has excellent eyesight, too,” I told him, and left before temptation, and the tiny mosquito fly cupped in my hand, got me in trouble.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County.
