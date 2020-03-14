Sunday, March 15

East Texas Steel Guitar Association Concert

First Christian Church, Christian Life Center, Tyler

Rusty Wier singer/songwriter contest, Semi-Finals Week 1 with Zach Pohl, Nick Flint, Alex Lease, Tyler John, Matt Johnston, Boomer Lowrie, Justin Cashion, Jack Tidwell

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Jason Eady, Courtney Patton

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Tuesday, March 17

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

The Quebe Sisters, Mandy Barnett

Municipal Auditorium, Greenville

Chant Duplantier

Music in the Park, Dorothy Fielder gazebo park, downtown Van Alstyne

Droo

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wednesday, March 18

Bryan Lynn Jones band

Southern Junction, Royse City

Tejas Brothers

Swingin’ Doors, Terrell

Tyler Rogers hosts Open Mic Competition

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Thursday, March 19

Bryan Lynn Jones Band

Southern Junction, Royse City

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Town Walsh band

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Harold Huertas

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Friday, March 20

Brad Paisley

Global Event Center, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Whiskey River Road

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Prophets & Outlaws

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Evan Ritchie

7 pm, Landon Winery, Greenville

David Adam Byrnes

Sundance Hall, Canton

Josh Ward

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Mark Sena’s Funk Machine

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Jon Christopher Davis

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Radney Foster

Amphitheater at Oak Point Park, Plano

Saturday, March 21

Ricky Duran, Cali Wilson, Gracee Shriver

(The Voice Season 17 contestants) Ole Red, Tishomingo

Darrin Morris Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Zech Lumpin

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Matt Caldwell

Southern Junction, Royse City

Johnny Rodriguez, Johnny Bush

Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville

Cross Rags & Young

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Grant Gilbert

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Amphitheater at Oak Point Park, Plano

For Love & Country

Killarney’s Live Irish Pub, Fairview

Tony Ramey, Brad Davis

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

