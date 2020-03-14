Sunday, March 15
East Texas Steel Guitar Association Concert
First Christian Church, Christian Life Center, Tyler
Rusty Wier singer/songwriter contest, Semi-Finals Week 1 with Zach Pohl, Nick Flint, Alex Lease, Tyler John, Matt Johnston, Boomer Lowrie, Justin Cashion, Jack Tidwell
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Jason Eady, Courtney Patton
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Tuesday, March 17
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
The Quebe Sisters, Mandy Barnett
Municipal Auditorium, Greenville
Chant Duplantier
Music in the Park, Dorothy Fielder gazebo park, downtown Van Alstyne
Droo
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wednesday, March 18
Bryan Lynn Jones band
Southern Junction, Royse City
Tejas Brothers
Swingin’ Doors, Terrell
Tyler Rogers hosts Open Mic Competition
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Thursday, March 19
Bryan Lynn Jones Band
Southern Junction, Royse City
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Town Walsh band
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Harold Huertas
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Friday, March 20
Brad Paisley
Global Event Center, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Whiskey River Road
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Prophets & Outlaws
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Evan Ritchie
7 pm, Landon Winery, Greenville
David Adam Byrnes
Sundance Hall, Canton
Josh Ward
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Mark Sena’s Funk Machine
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Jon Christopher Davis
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Radney Foster
Amphitheater at Oak Point Park, Plano
Saturday, March 21
Ricky Duran, Cali Wilson, Gracee Shriver
(The Voice Season 17 contestants) Ole Red, Tishomingo
Darrin Morris Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Zech Lumpin
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Matt Caldwell
Southern Junction, Royse City
Johnny Rodriguez, Johnny Bush
Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville
Cross Rags & Young
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Grant Gilbert
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Amphitheater at Oak Point Park, Plano
For Love & Country
Killarney’s Live Irish Pub, Fairview
Tony Ramey, Brad Davis
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.