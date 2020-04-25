Springtime brings sunny days and new life to Texas, and while you’re enjoying more time outside, it’s a good idea to make sure your home is ready for warmer weather, too.
Sprinklers are an easy way to keep your lawn and garden lush and green, but faulty sprinklers can become a drain on local water reserves and your wallet. Look for sprinklers that may be leaking, as this can take a toll on your water bill, and keep an eye out for any sprinkler heads close to your house. If water is spraying onto your walls and windows, it can cause costly water damage. Red River Outdoor Living and Landscapes in Paris offers repairs for both residential and commercial irrigation systems and can help install a French drain system to direct water away from your home to avoid damage to the foundation.
Sprinklers and spring weather can bring your garden back to life, but overgrown grass and trees can cause trouble. In Paris, it is a code violation to have grass or weeds taller than 12 inches. Property owners convicted of this violation in Paris Municipal Court can be fined up to $2,000 per day until the vegetation is under control. So save some grief and serious cash and spend some time in the sunshine maintaining your lawn or hire a local expert to do the work for you. Nearby professionals, like Paris Lawn Care, offer services like shrub trimming, lawn mowing and seasonal cleanups.
“This time of year we recommend weed control and fertilization,” Paris Lawn Care employees said. Paris Lawn Care offers free quotes based on square footage so you’re not overpaying for a smaller lawn, and that this is the right time of the year to look into repairing or building flower beds. That way, you can grow beautiful springtime blossoms.
A critical aspect of a safe home is the roofing, and as April showers bring May leaks, now is the time to take a look at your roof to make sure there are no weak spots. Spring rains may make your lawn beautiful, but if your roof is in need of repairs, Adam Weathers from Known Name Roofing in Paris says moisture can provide the perfect environment for mold to grow, which can cause structural damage and respiratory problems.
Weathers says homeowners should look for loose, cracked or damaged shingles, sagging and holes or dark spots as signs that it might be time for roof repairs or replacements. According to Weathers, routine inspections are key to identifying any of these symptoms of a faulty roof.
“Routine roof inspections help inform homeowners of the current condition of their roof, aiding in the development of comprehensive roof care plans that cater to the unique needs of each client,” Weathers wrote in an email. “In return, roof inspections can increase the roof’s lifespan and help it remain in peak performing condition.”
If you notice any warning signs, Weathers says Known Name offers new installation, roof replacement, and storm damage repair, among other services. He added that there are benefits to turning to local professionals for household repairs.
“We are proud supporters of our community and local economy,” Weathers wrote. “We are your neighbor. We are your family.”
Once you’ve taken a look at the outside of your home, make sure the inside gets some attention as well. Pests, particularly termites, are common in Texas and can cause damage and structural issues if left unaddressed. According to Orkin, signs of termites can include squeaky floorboards, small holes in drywall, peeling paint and piles of termite pellets that can look like sawdust. If you notice any of these signs around your house, it might be time to call an expert before the bugs inflict more damage. 1st Choice Pest Control in Paris offers a “Termite Treatment and Warranty Certificate,” which, with an annual fee, covers any subsequent treatments needed to take care of additional unexpected termites.
Lastly, keeping your windows and doors open can bring fresh spring breezes into your home, but can leave you vulnerable to pesky mosquitoes and flies. Checking window and door screens will help to ensure you aren’t bothered by bugs, and will save you from bothersome nighttime bites. Even a hole as small as a quarter can become an entryway for an insect, so if you want to stop warm weather bugs from getting in your home, now is the time to replace old screens.
