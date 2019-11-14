It appears we now have winter conditions, at least for a few days anyway. This artic-type front hit our lakes hard and really dropped water temps. If you were lucky enough to be on the lake early Monday, you should have had a good few hours of fishing because the fish were biting before the front hit. Now if you were unlucky and stayed too long, then you most likely had a hard time with the high winds.This front is scheduled by our weather forecast to only last a few days and then we’ll go back into the 60s.
My rule of thumb is that it usually takes the fish about 72 hours to get used to this drastic fall in temps, but if we get some fair weather don’t be afraid to give the fish a chance to eat your baits. Shad will be moving toward the backs of coves and the bass will be there too. The key here is to find those shad and you’ll find the bass.
The other key now is rock, because for some reason the shad like to move into the rock and the bass like to pick them off. For the next couple of weeks, if you work cranks, the ideal depth is around 8 feet. Don’t worry about catching a fish — just stay on the move covering as much water as you can. By doing this, you’ll find a few in the same place. Jigs, square-bills and medium running jerk baits will all work. If you like the A-Rig, it will work now also.
Really, just about any bait could work, but the key will be shad and rock. At Pat Mayse, the rock along the dam is a good place to catch a big bass. Another area is around the outlet.
Be sure to do a check on some of those brush piles in the 8 to 10 foot range. Probe them with a jig or creature bait — with water temps as low as they are now, your presentation should be slow. Crankbaits like a squarebill, jerkbait or even a chatterbait, can be fished fast. Remember, these baits are reaction baits — the fish won’t have time to look it over, they will just hit it. I’ve seen in early winter, a topwater will work over the shad. This topwater usually only works if shad are present and you see bass picking them off.
Right now is the time to gear up with good warm boots, caps and burr suits. Fishing gloves are also necessary — just make sure they are flexible and you have a good feel with them on. For myself, I’ve found that a motorcycle helmet is also necessary when running. You’ll see how pleasant a run can be if you have that helmet on and the visor down. So just dress for warmth and enjoy yourself on the water, plus not to mention maybe catching that fish of a lifetime.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 69 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass on are good on topwater, jigs and spinners among shoreline vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Cooper: Water clear; 67-69 degrees; 1.75 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged craws, Carolina rigged worms and spinners. Follow the drop–offs, main lake points, and islands. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are very good around timber, expect to catch some big ones using cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 1.88 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, craw tubes, and topwaters around main lake points. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man–made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 0.39 feet low. Largemouth bass are very slow on Texas–rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs. The main lake has yielded more catches along submerged coves. Crappie are slow on minnows and mostly small. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, stink bait cut and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 64-68 degrees; 1.44 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. Most largemouth are staying within 5–12 feet depths. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under docks and marinas. Catfish are good on live or cut shad from the bank.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 66 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and flukes around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 66 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam, and around main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 60 degrees. Rainbow trout good below the dam, and around spillway and tailwater. Stocked approximately 4,460 rainbow trout on Oct. 30.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastics, and spinnerbaits around channels, points, rocks, and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and stinkbait around creek channels, river channel, and river mouth.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around coves. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait around creek channels.
Texoma: Water stained; 61-63 degrees; 0.52 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas rigged worms, and spinners. Drifting live baits in less than 20ft are producing best results. Crappie have moved below docks and they are fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on live shad as the bite continues to pick up trolling the main lake. Catfish are fair on live sunfish, cut bait, prepped dough balls, and minnows. White bass are good and are biting on live bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
