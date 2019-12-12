The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife law enforcement reports.
How Trashy
On Nov. 20, a Lubbock district game warden received a call about several illegally dumped sandhill cranes in a community dumpster. The Lubbock police department officer on scene climbed into the dumpster to confirm the birds were not breasted out and the warden responded to collect evidence and begin interviewing possible suspects and neighbors.
The dumpster was next to a Texas Tech University fraternity and a large apartment complex. After interviewing multiple individuals, the suspect was discovered and admitted he and his friend left the cranes in the back of his truck the day prior and thought the temperature was too warm to keep the meat.
Waste of game charges were filed on both individuals.
See You Later
On Nov. 9, a Pecos County game warden acquired a search warrant for a residence in Fort Stockton that was known to have a live American alligator as well as other illegally obtained live species. Unfortunately, the resident of the house had moved out a week prior to another location in town.
Left at the house were two ornate box turtles and one red-eared slider which were relocated at the request of the landlord. Later in the day, the wardens were able to meet with the suspect to conduct an interview.
The suspect was asked to write and sign a statement about all the animals he has had, where he got them, how he got them, and where they are now. The written statement admitted that he had possessed an American alligator and other species but had released them a week ago near the road where he collected them. The suspect consented to a search of his new residence to prove he no longer had any other animals. Citations were issued, and cases are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.