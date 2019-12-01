Tuesday, Dec. 3

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Friday, Dec. 6

Twisted Whisky

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

The Steel Wools

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Maylee Thomas Band, Candace Mahogany, Ben Katzen, others, Christmas Concert

McKinney Performing Arts Center, McKinney

Highway 3

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Crystal and Will Yates

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

The 3 Amigos

Zin Zen Wine Bistro, McKinney

For Love & Country

Killarney’s Live Irish Pub, Fairview

Little Texas

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Jared Mitchell Band

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Keith Mitchell Band

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

South Austin Moonlighters, No Show Cadillac, Reverent Few

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Cody Canada & The Departed, J.D.Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall

The Black Lillies

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Andie Kay Joyner

The Forge, Ben Wheeler

Saturday, Dec. 7

Cody Johnson, Joe Diffie, The Steel Wools

BOK Center, Tulsa

Stoney LaRue

Heritage Hall, Ardmore

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Cole Scoggins

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Michael O’Neal

Buffalo Joe’s, Paris

Kaleb McIntire Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Christmas Pops

Sherman Symphony Orchestra, Sid Richardson Center, Austin College, Sherman

Kevin Deal, Max and Heather Stalling, Mark David Manders, Houston Marchman

McKinney Performing Arts Center, McKinney

Eleven Hundred Springs

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

The Stoneleighs

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Davis & Rose

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Jon Christopher Davis

Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney

Kevin Jackson

Neon Moon, Yantis

Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin/Christmas with the Kin

Lifeway Church, Celina

For Love & Country

7 p.m., Parker Brothers Trail Dust, Sanger

Left Arm Tan

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Keith Mitchell Band

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

Maylee Thomas Band

Taverna Rossa, Plano

Tony Ramey, Jeff Plankenhorn, Barbara Nesbitt

Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road, Richardson

William Clark Green, J.D. Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Lee Greenwood

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

American Dreamer

The Old Firehouse, Edom

