Tuesday, Dec. 3
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Friday, Dec. 6
Twisted Whisky
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
The Steel Wools
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Maylee Thomas Band, Candace Mahogany, Ben Katzen, others, Christmas Concert
McKinney Performing Arts Center, McKinney
Highway 3
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Crystal and Will Yates
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
The 3 Amigos
Zin Zen Wine Bistro, McKinney
For Love & Country
Killarney’s Live Irish Pub, Fairview
Little Texas
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Jared Mitchell Band
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Keith Mitchell Band
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
South Austin Moonlighters, No Show Cadillac, Reverent Few
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Cody Canada & The Departed, J.D.Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall
The Black Lillies
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Andie Kay Joyner
The Forge, Ben Wheeler
Saturday, Dec. 7
Cody Johnson, Joe Diffie, The Steel Wools
BOK Center, Tulsa
Stoney LaRue
Heritage Hall, Ardmore
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Cole Scoggins
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Michael O’Neal
Buffalo Joe’s, Paris
Kaleb McIntire Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Christmas Pops
Sherman Symphony Orchestra, Sid Richardson Center, Austin College, Sherman
Kevin Deal, Max and Heather Stalling, Mark David Manders, Houston Marchman
McKinney Performing Arts Center, McKinney
Eleven Hundred Springs
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
The Stoneleighs
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Davis & Rose
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Jon Christopher Davis
Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney
Kevin Jackson
Neon Moon, Yantis
Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin/Christmas with the Kin
Lifeway Church, Celina
For Love & Country
7 p.m., Parker Brothers Trail Dust, Sanger
Left Arm Tan
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Keith Mitchell Band
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
Maylee Thomas Band
Taverna Rossa, Plano
Tony Ramey, Jeff Plankenhorn, Barbara Nesbitt
Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road, Richardson
William Clark Green, J.D. Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Lee Greenwood
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
American Dreamer
The Old Firehouse, Edom
