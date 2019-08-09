A vasectomy is a common procedure men seek care for by a urologist. The procedure offers a safe and effective method of birth control for couples who decide that they no longer wish to have children. It’s commonly carried out in the office setting under local anesthesia, and in many ways is a less invasive option as compared to a tubal ligation for females.
The chances of pregnancy following vasectomy are low. Less than 1% of couples will get pregnant after a vasectomy; it is one of the most reliable forms of birth control second only to abstinence.
The procedure prevents sperm from reaching the portion of the urethra where they are then able to exit the penis during ejaculation. The vas deferens, or vas, is a tubular structure that runs a course from the epididymis on top of the testicle, into the abdomen and under the bladder where it connects to the seminal vesicle. Here it is mixed with other fluid to form semen. Following a vasectomy, sperm are still produced but are reabsorbed by the body. The amount of semen also is not significantly changed as most of the seminal fluid is produced by the prostate and not the testicle.
One point that is stressed to patients is the need for a post vasectomy semen analysis to confirm that live sperm are no longer present. Men are not immediately “sterile” following the vasectomy, and the reason for this goes back to the length of the vas deferens. The vas deferens is full of viable sperm “down stream” from where the tube is cut during the vasectomy. Because of this, time is needed for these remaining sperm to be cleared from the tube. Following the procedure, a two- to three-month delay is normal before the semen analysis is completed. During this time, other birth control measures are necessary to prevent pregnancy.
A vasectomy is most commonly performed in the office setting under local anesthesia, but for men with certain anatomy or those that are especially nervous about the procedure, it can be completed at a surgery center or hospital under general anesthesia.
A common question I get regarding a vasectomy is whether there is an increased risk of prostate cancer for men who undergo the procedure. There have been reports of this in the past, but most studies were flawed and could never clearly associate a clear association between the two. The most common risks of the procedure are local swelling and pain, as well as blood collecting in the scrotum.
Most men can return to work after two days, but avoiding strenuous exercise and heavy lifting is recommended. Vasectomies are intended to provide permanent male sterilization, but they can be reversed. Success rates for vasectomy reversals are largely dependent on surgeon experience and the length of time since the vasectomy was performed.
For couples who are seeking a reliable and a relatively simple procedure to secure long-term birth control, a vasectomy is an excellent option.
