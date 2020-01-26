The Hunting Club membership was in full discussion by the time I arrived at Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café on that raw, drizzly morning. As usual, the boys were entrenched in the large round corner booth and those seeing me come through the glass doors waved a hand.
I joined them, shaking water from my wet hat and coat. The group shifted to make room for me to perch on one end. Doc was talking, so I caught Doreen’s attention for coffee.
“It was windy that day, way too cold to be standing around without a good coat, but it was warm when we decided to go out there a few days earlier.” He took a sip.
Willie joined in.
“That’s Texas weather all right. Warm one day, snow the next, and warm south wind the one after.”
“You’re not lying.” Doc sipped again. “We got out there on Tuesday morning, because we knew it wouldn’t be crowded. I was about to freeze to death. Anyway, there were quite a few lots still available, but I wanted one on the high ground.”
Doreen brought my coffee. I added a few grains of salt, and then some cream.
“I’d rather pick a place on the high ground too.” I remembered one night in the RV when it rained from dusk till dawn. “That’s always the driest spot.”
Doc agreed.
“Yep, and I didn’t trust their drainage system. I looked down toward the road and thought everything looked a little damp. We walked down there and one of the sprinkler system valve control boxes was standing in water.”
He was right. Another time I backed the fifth-wheel into one of those narrow lots that was a little too soft even at the top of the campground.
“I remember once standing on a lot and watching some guys dig a truck out of a low place like that. It was buried up to its axles and it took four guys with shovels more than three hours to get the truck out.”
Willie shivered.
“I can’t imagine digging in such a place. They shouldn’t have been out there anyway.”
“Yep. There’s always that guy who thinks he can drive anywhere. The whole thing looked bad.”
“I bet the families were ticked off.” Jerry Wayne added. “Who’d want to look out there and see folks digging, rain or not.”
Woodrow saw his point.
“At least when they’re working on water lines for irrigation and such, they do it when the place isn’t packed.”
“Something like that happened a couple of years ago,” I recalled. “The War Department and I found a great little place to stay up in Olympic National Park, and some knuckleheads were jackhammering a sidewalk while everyone else was trying to relax. It was dumb. They could have done that during the winter when there aren’t many folks around.”
“Well, I don’t think the weather or seasons has much to do with it, but I think we should all be prepared.”
I blew across my coffee.
“So did you have to pay much? The last time the War Department and I checked, the place we wanted was seventy-five, at least.”
Doc tilted his head, thinking.
“That sounds about right. We paid fifty-five each.”
“Oh, y’all decided on two? Planning on someone going with you?”
He frowned.
“Sure. Donna, though I figure I’ll go first, but it’s smarter to get ‘em both at the same time.”
“You can go out and get everything ready, then she can come out afterward.” I said,
The guys chuckled.
“Rev, I don’t think you get much say once you get there.”
“Well, you’re right. We camped out down on the coast once, and they had so many rules that I was uncomfortable all the time we were there. The guy who ran the place even came out to make sure I’d backed the trailer in straight. Said his customers didn’t like to see RV’s set up at an angle.”
The table grew quiet for a moment, then Doc grinned.
“Uh, Rev. Are you talking about campsites?”
“Sure. Aren’t y’all?”
Willie raised an eyebrow.
“We were talking about cemetery plots. Doc just bought their lots this week, and the rest of us are planning to do the same thing pretty soon ourselves.”
To cover my embarrassment, I took a swallow of coffee hot enough to strip skin.
“I knew that, but I’d rather go camping than to look at cemetery plots.”
“Wouldn’t we all?” Woodrow asked and held his coffee up for a refill as we all pondered the differences.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
