School cafeteria workers around the county have worked to help keep students and their families fed during the coronavirus pandemic, and Chisum ISD parents found a super way to say “thank you.”
The Chisum Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization threw a superhero parade in their honor, as part of the eighth annual national School Lunch Hero Day.
“The Child Nutrition Director, Wanda Armstrong, reached out to the Chisum Elementary PTO and asked that we help make this Friday special for our nutrition team,” PTO President Cassie Barnett said. “It is Super Lunch Hero Day, and normally our students make it a special day. Our Chisum nutrition team has worked hard to provide meals and snacks to our Mustang’s during these uncertain times. Without them many students would go without.”
The nine ladies who handle all of Chisum ISD’s nutritional needs have worked voluntarily over the past couple of months, according to Armstrong.
“They have worked so hard,” she said, adding that none of the ladies were required to come in but volunteered their time, and thanked the PTO for celebrating them. “The PTO was wonderful.”
Working through the pandemic wasn’t easy, according to cafeteria worker Bobbi Smith.
“It’s been wild,” she said.
Former Roxton ISD cafeteria worker Cynthia Walker agreed.
“But coming in here every day and working with everybody made it easier,” she said. “We eat together, laugh together and pray together.”
Chisum Elementary principal Wanda Ruthart bought the ladies a shirt that said “Never underestimate a lunch lady who survived the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.” Sykes’ church, the United Pentacostal Church, also made desserts for each of the ladies and provided coffee and coffee mugs. They all received flowers as well.
“We are blessed at Chisum ISD with amazing, big-hearted cafeteria staff,” Armstrong said. “We are one big Mustang family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.