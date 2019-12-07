Choctaw County Emergency Management Director Patricia Collins grew up in the 1950s and fondly recalls what Christmastime was like “back in the good ol’ days.”
She shared a few of her memories with The Paris News recently.
Family, tradition and making do were cornerstones in Collin’s life. Raised in the country and in a household that included her parents, four sisters and two brothers, Collins understood dollars had to be stretched to make ends meet.
“We didn’t have electricity until I was 8 years old,” she said.
During the holiday season, the ladies of the family would get together and cook and bake.
“It took two weeks to make fruit cake,” Collins said.
She recalled her grandmothers making homemade pies.
“It took days to get ready for Christmas,” she said. “Nowadays people just run down to Walmart the day before.”
Collins smiled as she spoke about her dad going out into the pasture near the house and cutting down the family’s Christmas tree — much to the chagrin of her mom.
“It was always too big,” Collins said, grinning.
The family would then get together and string popcorn for the tree.
One of her most memorable gifts was a pair of roller skates.
Simpler, but happy times.
Simplicity
Paris resident Jerry Hammack, 77, grew up in the small, close-knit community of Scurry in Kaufman County — a place where he was surrounded by family, friends and farm life. It was a place where he learned to appreciate the simple things.
His granddaddy had a farm with big gardens and his father worked as a carpenter.
“Family lived all around us,” Hammack said.
“It was a simple life. A lot simpler than it is today,” he said. “Everybody was poor.”
One of his fondest memories is getting together with friends.
“We would sit and talk and lie to each other,” he said, grinning.
Another highlight was getting fresh fruit, nuts and ribbon candy for Christmas.
“Back then that was our Christmas,” Hammack said. “When we grew up in the country, you didn’t have access to fresh fruit. It was a real treat.”
Presents
Greg Kurth, 62, who resides near Soper, Oklahoma, is from a military family that consisted of dad, mom and four boys.
Kurth recalled a particular Christmas around the late 1960s when they celebrated at their home near Fort Hood.
His dad was a captain in the Chemical Corps and worked with the 1st Armored Division aka “Old Ironsides.”
“We would drive around to look at Christmas lights and look for Santa. It seemed like we drove around forever. Then we would go home and open presents on Christmas Eve,” he said. “I think my parents did it that way so they could sleep in the next morning.”
The family had a silver space-age, aluminum Christmas tree. There was a spotlight in front of it that had a “color wheel” attached to it. The wheel automatically rotated, casting four colors onto the tree. Under the tree, gifts included a BB gun, a metal fire truck that could be hooked up to a water hose, an African hunt safari playset, socks and underwear.
“I remember me and my little brother sneaking into my parents’ bedroom when they went out and looking for presents,” Kurth said. “We actually got a look at that safari playset. We had to do some real acting when it came time to open our presents.”
Family
For Paris resident Tony Clark, 60, the ghost of Christmas past evokes memories of family fun.
“That was just a fun time of year, ” he recalled. “Family being together. Having a good meal.”
One of his most cherished memories was “searching for that perfect tree” in the woods behind their house.
“We grew up kind of hard, really,” Clark explained. “We didn’t have the money to buy a tree at Gibson’s or wherever.”
Instead, he and his older brother, Jimmy, would trek through the woods, looking long and hard for just the right cedar to cut down and drag back to the house. They would then put the tree into a bucket which was filled with rocks and water. Simple but treasured moments that are made more special by the passing of time.
“Dad is gone, but Mom is still alive. She is 84 now,” Clark said.
His brother serves as vice president of Hobby Lobby in Oklahoma City.
Is it irony or fate that Jimmy Clark works for Hobby Lobby, where several isles are devoted to all things Christmas?
Ornaments
When Dawne Darden of Deport was a child, her family had two special Christmas ornaments. She and her sister share them.
“One was mine and one hers,” Darden recalled.
One was beautiful and the other not-so-much. Instead of brightening the Christmas mood around the house, the ornaments sparked an annual family feud.
“We would argue every year about which of us would get the pretty one,” Darden said.
Memories
Paris native Sheri Rhodes Winter welcomes Christmas each year and the loving memories the holiday brings of family and togetherness.
Her parents, Juan and Betty Rhodes, made sure she and her brother, Phil, spent quality time with one another and the rest of the family.
“We always had a lot of aunts and uncles with us,” Winter said.
Her father died when she was 18 years old, she said, so every year those great Christmas memories of the past return.
“But one tradition always stands out,” she said. “Every Christmas, we all would take turns opening one gift at a time so everyone could see what the other person’s gift was. We would go in a certain order until everyone was done.”
That tradition encompassed her children, from 1966 to 1983.
“My parents enjoyed us taking turns so we could just enjoy the moment. Looking back, it was really special to enjoy time together and not rushing,” Winter said.
Other memories included she and her brother making Christmas candles with their candle-making set and receiving a couple of gifts that would now be considered vintage — a metal cash register and a little piano she could play for company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.