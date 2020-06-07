Tiny butterflies float near wildflowers, geese honk at passersby from behind their fenced-in area and the Gambill Goose Refuge is about to see a summer bloom explosion.
“These are just beginning to shoot up,” Lamar Historical Museum member Vickie George said. “Those purple flowers are going to be amazing.”
The purple flowers, also known as gayfeathers, are long purple stalks of wildflowers native to the area prairie. In mid-June, the gayfeathers will bloom, along with the tall coneflower and many others in a floral flotilla of summer. The goose refuge is one small part of 150 square miles of tall prairie grass preserved from Texas’ history.
“When early settlers arrived in the 1830s, they did not come upon trees, lakes or pools, only tall grasses as high as a horses back,” museum member Glen Gambill said in a press release about the wildflowers. “Long Spike tridens grass, a favored grass for hay, is among the dominant grasses there.”
Members of the Lamar Historical Museum are encouraging the public to make their way to the goose refuge to see a little bit of what Texas used to look like — minus the lake nearby. The American prairie runs from the coast of Texas up as far as Canada, through the middle of the United States.
Gambill’s family donated the land for the refuge, and the area is managed by the city of Paris. Geese have been a constant presence at refuge since 1922. Located on Farm Road 2820 on Lake Gibbons, the 600-acre refuge has been home to as many as 7,000 geese at a time. The refuge started when Lamar County resident John C. Gambill bought a pair of crippled Canada geese from a passing trapper. In 1922, a dozen wild geese passing through landed with his two geese, and after several feeding, they became a part of the landscape. The land was turned into a preserve in 1934.
“Our museum thanks the City of Paris for making this refuge available to the public,” Gambill said.
Last year’s blooms were spectacular, George said, and this year seems to be on point to rival the display.
“We feel like it will be peak in a couple of weeks,” she said. “It might not last more than six weeks.
“We’ve all been there the past few days, and they are all green right now. They will be purple all the way down.”
The Gambill Goose Refuge is located on FM 2820, which runs off FM 79, about a mile past the Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department.
