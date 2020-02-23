PATTONVILLE — As the district has done in the past, Prairiland High School continues to produce talented students as evidenced by both the Beta Club’s talent team and show choir’s sweep of recent state competition.
Both groups are now headed to national competition June 15-18 at the Fort Worth Convention Center where more than 20,000 Betas from across the country are expected to gather.
The Paris News sat down with a group of senior show choir and group talent members to learn more about how students put performances together, and to understand why being a part of the organization is important to them.
Senior cheerleaders Megan Jameson, Elizabeth Preston and Caitlyn Folse choreographed dances for the group talent entry “Motown Magic,” which features 25 performers.
“It was fun putting together one more dance since our pep rallies are over,” said Jameson, a soloist in both group talent and show choir. “For me, getting to sing and dance with my friends is a lot of fun, especially since it is my senior year.”
Preston said the girls researched dance moves popular during the Motown era, especially honing in on videos like “My Girl.” As for what Beta means to her, the senior said being part of the organization has helped her grow in many ways.
“Getting up on stage in front of a lot of people is like a big step for me, and participating in all the community service work we do has helped me grow as a person,” Preston said.
“I can talk to people more and put myself out there more because of Beta.”
While the girls were putting dance moves to songs being sung by some of Prariland’s most talented singers including Keldon May, Grant Jordan and Gavin Watt, the backdrop for Motown Magic became the responsibility of Lydia Blasengame.
“I spent four weekends painting the backdrop and props,” the senior said. “I finished them all a week before competition.”
No less talented and ambitious, the 38-member show choir turned to an earlier era song to perform as well, “Stand By Me.” Choreographed by Lizzi Riney, Blasengame, Folse and Jameson, the rendition features several soloists including the talented Mays cousins — Keldon May and Addie May.
“Addie is like one of the best singers we’ve ever had,” Riney said. “And, Keldon is the spitting image of his dad, Dustin May. He sings just like him, and has the same personality.”
As in years past, Dustin May and other talented musicians and singers from Lamar County will be featured in a Country Legend performance April 18 in the high school gymnasium in support of the Beta trip to nationals, according to sponsor Shawonna Rhoades.
At the recent state convention, guitarist Ryan Dougherty accompanied show choir singers Riney, Jameson, Fowse, Addie May and Blasengame during opening ceremonies by singing the Beta song, another nod to Prariland’s talented students.
Riney talked about the group’s brief time spent in getting ready for the performance.
“Ryan plays by ear and is so talented,” Riney said. “He learned the song the day before we left. Our sponsor made sure we got on the same bus, and we practiced all the way to Grapevine.”
Doughtrey’s take is slightly different.
“I play guitar some, but not usually as the lead,” Doughtrey said. “I got pretty flustered getting up there, but it worked out all right.”
As did many of those interviewed, Daughtrey said Beta has opened new areas of interest. Big into agri-science, Daughtrey will compete at nationals with his award-winning T-post noise reduction project, which has already won two national FFA Agriscience titles.
“I’ve been in Beta for four years,” Daughtrey said. “Working in community events like those of the Red River (Valley) Down Syndrome Society has given me the opportunity to give back to the community.”
Prairiland Beta Club talent team members include Addi May, Keldon May, Lydia Blassengame, Megan Jameson, Lizzi Riney, Caitlyn Folse, Elizabeth Preston, Riley Vaughn, Gavin Watts, Savannah Wright, Addison Brown, Landon Bailey, Rylan Berry, Keara Dorries, Kaedyn Ebbs, Keean Forry, Ashlynn Grayson, Chloe VanDeaver, Julianna Hamill, Grant Jordan, Emilia McFadden, Taryn McGee and Julieanna Schrum. Senior Jacob Holt assists with music.
Show choir members include Addi May, Kirsten Bridges, Keldon May, Lydia Blasengame, Megan Jameson, Lizzi Riney, Jacob Holt, Emliy Newman, Hannah Ray, Caitlyn Folse, Elizabeth Preston, Eddie Banda, Rebecca Painter, T.J. Folse, Hanna Cope, Catherine Griffin, McKenna Guest, Hailey Osterbuhr, Riley Vaughn, Gavin Watts, Savannah Wright, Addison Brown, Landon Bailey, Rylan Berry, Keara Dorries, Kyndall Yaross, Keely Webb, Kaedyn Ebbs, Chloe VanDeaver, Keean Forry, Ashlynn Grayson, Julianna Hamill, Grant Jordan, Emilia McFadden, Taryn McGee and Julieanna Schrum.
