Woodrow blew through the glass doors of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café, along with a river of icy air.
“Good lord, it’s cold!” He slid into the large round corner booth with me, Doc, Wrong Willie and Jerry Wayne, who all shifted over to make room.
Doc saluted with his coffee cup.
“It sure is, but Doreen has it nice and toasty in here.”
“Speaking of toast, that sounds pretty good.” I waved a hand. “Hey Doreen, would you bring me some toast?”
“What kind? Wheat, whole grain, cheese toast, mozzarella toast, brioche, semolina, ciabatta…”
“There’s only one kind. Light bread.”
Her face went blank with irritation.
“Here I am trying to bring some culture into your lives and you want plain old light bread.”
“This is a café. I want comfort food. If I want fancy, I’ll take the War Department out to
one of those foo-foo restaurants that give you three string beans, one bite of meat, and a smear of sauce on your plate that’s supposed to be artistic. I don’t’ want artistic, or artisan bread. I want white toast, like I grew up with.”
Woodrow raised a finger.
“Speak-ing of meat, I’d like some bacon.”
Doreen opened her mouth to speak and Doc held up a hand.
“Sounds good to me. Bacon with that. Crispy. Plain.”
Despite the howling north wind, I was getting warm. With all of us squeezed into the booth, taking off my jacket was a little more than difficult. I felt like a locust trying to shed its skin.
My elbow jammed Doc in the ribs.
“Sorry.” I wriggled to get an arm out and shouldered Wrong Willie into Woodrow. “Dang this is hard.” Willie grabbed my sleeve and yanked, helping me pull the jacket off, like taking the hide off a deer.
Doc unbuttoned the top button of his shirt.
“It’s pretty warm in here. Doreen, can you turn down the heat?”
“No. I have a new thermostat that knows what temperature it’s supposed to be at a certain time of the day.”
Wrong Willie began thrashing around, trying to take his coat off. To avoid the issues I just experienced, I helped him shrug out of it.
“That’s one you adjust a few times until it learns what you want, right?”
“Well, yeah.”
“And we haven’t had that much cold weather since you had it installed, so do you think it might still need to do a little more learning?”
She frowned.
“So what do you want me to do?”
“Adjust it so that I’m not sweating.” Wrong Willie wiped his damp forehead. “It’s so hot in here you don’t need a toaster, just lay the bread on the counter.”
“Fine then.”
She stomped over to the wall and adjusted the heat, hopefully dropping the temperature.
“It’s so hot in here, I’d expect greenhouse gases to be high enough to support tropical plants. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a velociraptor running by.”
“That’d be fun.” Jerry Wayne perked up. “They could open a season on ‘em and it’d give us something else to hunt, maybe in March before turkey season rolls around.”
“Funny.” I said. “It’s too cold to hunt today, with that cutting wind. We should be out there after deer, but instead we’re in this sauna. I think this global warming thing needs to be re-examined.”
“Global warming my hind leg.” Doc undid another button and rolled up his sleeves. “This is the coldest it’s ever been this early in the year.”
“Not in here.” We were all down to our shirt sleeves, and the café was a sauna.
Doreen came back with my toast and thumped it on the table. Another plate was full of bacon, enough for the whole table.
“You want butter for the toast?”
“Nope.” I had an idea. “But would you bring me some lettuce, and mayo?”
The deep crevasse between her eyes looked deep enough to plant potatoes.
“Why?”
“Well, it’s a café, and I like lettuce.”
She stomped off as I took off my long sleeve shirt, leaving me with a Henley shirt.
“That’s better.”
A strong gust rattled the windows and a tiny stream of chilly air floated over the table from a crack in a seal. It felt glorious and I breathed deep like a drowning man needing air.
We were all down to shirtsleeves, and still simmering.
Doreen came back with the items I’d requested. She planted her feet beside the table as I spread mayo on one slice of toast, then added bacon, followed by the lettuce and another piece of toast.
Hands on her hips, she pooched out her lips.
“Why didn’t you just order a BLT?”
“I’m not in the mood for tomato.” I took a bite of my sandwich and chewed. “Besides, this’ll be cheaper.”
She stomped off and paused at the thermostat. The heat kicked on and Wrong Willie couldn’t take it anymore. Thrashing like a two-year-old throwing a tantrum, he peeled out of layer after layer of clothes appropriate for hunting, but not in a superheated cafe.
The rest of us munched toast, bacon, and bacon sandwiches, watching his gyrations.
He finally stripped down to a pair of thermal tops.
“That’s better!”
He looked so comfortable, I was afraid he’d start pulling off his britches. Despite my fears, the rest of us followed suit and were soon sitting around the booth in thermal tops and cotton undershirts.
Doreen came back around with more coffee and glared at us.
“You’re going to run my other customers off.”
Wrong Willie glanced around the café, empty except for the Hunting Club membership.
“You’ve already run them off with all this heat.”
“It keeps the bacon and toast warm, though,” I said, and made another sandwich as the temperature outside dropped.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
