Sunday, Aug. 11

Tony Ramey 

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Holly Tucker, Jade Marie, Sarah Hobbs, Jenn Ford

Love & War in Texas, Plano

 

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Baraoke

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

 

Friday, Aug. 16

Marcus Lindsay Band

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Vince Gill

WinStar World Casino, Thackerville

Jackson Taylor & The Sinners

Marina del Rey, Kingston

Sundance Head, The Bois D’Arcs

The Doghouse at Old Red, Tishomingo

Rocky & The Bullwinkles

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Fred Erben

Time Flies, Paris

Greg Guymon Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Gary P. Nunn

State Theater, Gainesville

Unemployed

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Ashmore

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Blizzard of Ozz, Saints & Sinners

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Trey Rose, Micky & The Motorcars, others

North Texas State Fair, Denton

Stoney LaRue, Kevin Jackson

Neon Moon, Yantis

Town Walsh, Randall Gartman, Alex Lease

GameOn Sports Bar & Grill, Fairview/Allen

Aaron Copeland, Keith Mitchell Band

Southern Junction, Royse City

 

Saturday, Aug. 17

AC/TC

Marina del Rey, Kingston

American Aquarium

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Nickelback

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Whiskey River Road 

Fish fry and membership Drive, Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Will Carter Band

Buffalo Joe’s, Paris

Monty Dawson Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Aaron Copeland

Neon Moon, Yantis

Fritz Schultz

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Unemployed

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Back in Black

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Jon Christopher Davis

Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Phil Keaggy, Daniel Kirkland

The Sanctuary, McKinney

Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin

The Brass Tap, Prosper

Joe King Carrasco

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Michael O’Neal

Adair’s Saloon, Dallas

Josh Abbott Band, Southern Ride

Southern Junction, Royse City

Hickory Hill

40th Reunion Bash, Texas Music City, Lindale

Kevin Jackson Band

Silver Saloon, Terrell

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.