Sunday, Aug. 11
Tony Ramey
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Holly Tucker, Jade Marie, Sarah Hobbs, Jenn Ford
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Baraoke
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Friday, Aug. 16
Marcus Lindsay Band
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Vince Gill
WinStar World Casino, Thackerville
Jackson Taylor & The Sinners
Marina del Rey, Kingston
Sundance Head, The Bois D’Arcs
The Doghouse at Old Red, Tishomingo
Rocky & The Bullwinkles
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Fred Erben
Time Flies, Paris
Greg Guymon Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Gary P. Nunn
State Theater, Gainesville
Unemployed
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Ashmore
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Blizzard of Ozz, Saints & Sinners
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Trey Rose, Micky & The Motorcars, others
North Texas State Fair, Denton
Stoney LaRue, Kevin Jackson
Neon Moon, Yantis
Town Walsh, Randall Gartman, Alex Lease
GameOn Sports Bar & Grill, Fairview/Allen
Aaron Copeland, Keith Mitchell Band
Southern Junction, Royse City
Saturday, Aug. 17
AC/TC
Marina del Rey, Kingston
American Aquarium
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Nickelback
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Whiskey River Road
Fish fry and membership Drive, Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Will Carter Band
Buffalo Joe’s, Paris
Monty Dawson Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Aaron Copeland
Neon Moon, Yantis
Fritz Schultz
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Unemployed
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Back in Black
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Jon Christopher Davis
Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney
Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Phil Keaggy, Daniel Kirkland
The Sanctuary, McKinney
Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin
The Brass Tap, Prosper
Joe King Carrasco
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Michael O’Neal
Adair’s Saloon, Dallas
Josh Abbott Band, Southern Ride
Southern Junction, Royse City
Hickory Hill
40th Reunion Bash, Texas Music City, Lindale
Kevin Jackson Band
Silver Saloon, Terrell
