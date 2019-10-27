Tuesday, Oct. 29
Baraoke
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Thursday, Oct. 31
Mixed Society
The Depot, Paris
Shakedown
Old Iron Post, Sherman
Bent Creek trio
Cooley Bay, Van Alstyne
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Nickle & Dime
Zin Zen Wine Bistro, McKinney
Ariana Ortiz
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
The Guns & Roses Experience
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Colin Boyd
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
J.D.Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 1-2
Bob Wills Fiddle festival and contest
Saturday night-Riders in the Sky, Texas Playboys w/ Jason Roberts, others. Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville
Friday, Nov. 1
Alabama
WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Raised Right Men
The Mist, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Steve Stewart Music
WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Jeremy Phifer Band
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant,
Lightning Ridge Band
The Stage Stop In, Roxton
Grohl, Cherry Bomb, Battle Ax
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Southern Couch
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Trey Rose Band
Sidekick’s Bar & Grill, Emory
Jeff
The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop, Bartonville
Tom McElvain & The Dirty Pesos
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Zac Wilkerson
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
J.D.Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Josh Ward, Wynn Williams
Coach’s & Cowboy’s, Tyler
Read Southall Band
Silver Saloon, Terrell
David Adam Byrnes
Hoots, Burleson
Bart Crow
Smitty K’s, Bryan
Saturday, Nov. 2
Raised Right Men
The Mist, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Pat Green
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Renegade
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Vanilla Ice, Color Me Badd
downtown Sherman
Rickey Gene Wright duo
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Josh Ward
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
The Bodarks
The Celt, McKinney
Missing Three
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Neon Moon, Yantis
Maylee Thomas Band
Taverna Rossa, Plano
Mark McKinney
Love & War in Texas, Plano
J.D.Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City, 972-771-2418
Neal Katz, Tim Chauvin, Bill Nash
The Old Firehouse, Edom
Bart Crow
Texas Music City, Lindale
