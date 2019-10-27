Tuesday, Oct. 29

Baraoke

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Thursday, Oct. 31

Mixed Society

The Depot, Paris

Shakedown

Old Iron Post, Sherman

Bent Creek trio

Cooley Bay, Van Alstyne

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Nickle & Dime

Zin Zen Wine Bistro, McKinney

Ariana Ortiz

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

The Guns & Roses Experience

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Colin Boyd

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

J.D.Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Fri.-Sat., Nov. 1-2

Bob Wills Fiddle festival and contest

Saturday night-Riders in the Sky, Texas Playboys w/ Jason Roberts, others. Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville

Friday, Nov. 1

Alabama

WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Raised Right Men

The Mist, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Steve Stewart Music

WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Jeremy Phifer Band

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant,

Lightning Ridge Band

The Stage Stop In, Roxton

Grohl, Cherry Bomb, Battle Ax

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Southern Couch

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Trey Rose Band

Sidekick’s Bar & Grill, Emory

Jeff

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop, Bartonville

Tom McElvain & The Dirty Pesos

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Zac Wilkerson

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

J.D.Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Josh Ward, Wynn Williams

Coach’s & Cowboy’s, Tyler

Read Southall Band

Silver Saloon, Terrell

David Adam Byrnes

Hoots, Burleson

Bart Crow

Smitty K’s, Bryan

Saturday, Nov. 2

Raised Right Men

The Mist, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Pat Green

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Renegade

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Vanilla Ice, Color Me Badd

downtown Sherman

Rickey Gene Wright duo

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Josh Ward

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

The Bodarks

The Celt, McKinney

Missing Three

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Neon Moon, Yantis

Maylee Thomas Band

Taverna Rossa, Plano

Mark McKinney

Love & War in Texas, Plano

J.D.Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City, 972-771-2418

Neal Katz, Tim Chauvin, Bill Nash

The Old Firehouse, Edom

Bart Crow

Texas Music City, Lindale

