Tyrone Reed, a fifth-grade student at Crockett Intermediate School, is one lucky young man.
Tyrone and Rob Spencer, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church Paris, are best of friends, and have been close since Tyrone was in second grade. The two visit once a week during lunch at school, and often spend time outside school fishing and hanging out.
Rob is one of about 60 people who participate in a CitySquare Paris mentoring program that matches adults with at risk students at local schools.
This reporter dropped in on the two recently, and talked to them briefly before the friends headed to the cafeteria to dine on fried chicken, a special treat Rob brought for lunch. A little shy with loving eyes and a captivating grin, Tyrone talked a bit about his friend.
“We go fishing a lot and play basketball, and he comes to my soccer games,” Tyrone said, adding he wants to be a professional soccer player some day. “He encourages me to do better in reading … he does all this because he loves me.”
The love is mutual as the pastor is quick to say the most rewarding experience he’s had as a mentor is “loving Tyrone.”
The mentoring program, first started in 2015 by First Methodist Church member LeAnn Barbee in 2015, is now under the direction of CitySquare Paris, a program the church played an instrumental role in bringing to Paris in 2017.
Justiss Elementary counselor Andrea Irwin has nothing but good things to say about the CitySquare mentoring program, and about the friendship between Rob and Tyrone.
“It’s one of the sweetest relationships I have had the pleasure to watch develop and strive into a very special bond,” Irwin said. “Tyrone was needing a buddy to offer encouragement and someone to lean on occasionally, and Rob was just that person.”
The relationship flourished, and through the efforts of Rob and Tyrone’s teachers, the young boy signed up for soccer. He had all his gear and transportation guaranteed to all practices and games, Irwin said, adding “now he is the star of his team.”
One of those teachers, Wendy Hammer, continues to be a Tyrone fan although he’s moved on to Crockett.
“Of my 20-plus years of teaching, I have built wonderful bonds with my students, and the one with Tyrone is extra special,” the fourth-grade teacher said. “The minute he walked through my door that grin on his face captured my heart. I took Tyrone under my wing and my goal was to teach him the importance of an education, practical life skills, good character and most importantly to lift him up to let him know how important he is.”
Similar to the relationship between Rob and Tyrone, the teacher said many of the CitySquare Paris mentor matchups continue to grow over the years and become more than a once-a-week meeting.
“The mentors take the time outside of school to contribute to influencing their students’ lives by sponsoring them to play sports, cheering them on at their games, going fishing with them and just being there if they need to talk,” Hammer said. These mentors have done nothing but bring positivity to our students by bettering their attitudes about school, and it shows in the classroom.
About 50 students are currently paired with mentors, but there are many more who could use a special friend. The schools help CitySquare Paris identify at-risk students, and assist in pairing mentors with students. CitySquare Paris offers training for mentor prospects and mentors provide support for one another. For more information, contact Lora Woodruff, program director at CitySquare Paris, 903-706-2990.
A training meeting for new and current mentors is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at CitySquare Paris opportunity room, 2515 Bonham St.
The mentoring program is just one way CitySquare Paris fulfills its mission to fight the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy and friendship.
