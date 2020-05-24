Like father, like son, the two men stand side by side as the seasoned veterinarian welcomes his namesake to the practice he began in Paris almost a half century ago.
“It’s the best thing that has ever happened as far as I am concerned,” a proud Dr. Wally Kraft said about working with the younger Dr. Wallace E. Kraft III, recently graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
“It’s nice to have someone following in your footsteps,” the elder Kraft said.
Taking a few minutes out of a busy afternoon at Animal Health Center, 4200 Clarksville St., the father and son shared about their career choice, and what it takes to be successful in a rural agricultural community.
“We are fortunate to have the support of the community like we do,” the younger Kraft said. “It’s been incredible the way people followed me while I was in school and would ask me how I was doing. People who I never expected would come up to me at the grocery store, or at church, to see how I was doing.”
Better known as Trey Kraft, the son credits his father with being “a great role model,” someone he said has demonstrated the importance of “being involved in the community and giving back.”
Wally Kraft, who served a couple terms as president of the Texas Veterinarians Association, recalled a speech he gave to Texas A&M University veterinary graduates.
“I told them they pretty much had veterinary medicine learned, but what they needed to learn is to be a good family member and learn to give back to your community,” Wally Kraft recalled. “I think that is the one thing they don’t educate them about at the university, becoming a part of that community spirit.”
Wally Kraft said he told graduates, “Whether or not you realize it, you are going to be an instant celebrity in your community whether you are a doctor, a lawyer or a veterinarian. You’ve got a chance to do good, and you’ve got a chance to do bad. It is important that you take the time to develop the right kind of rapport with your clients and with your community.”
Wally Kraft, who employs youth at the clinic, said he shares the importance of good character whenever he can.
“Your reputation is everything,” he said. “I try to talk to kids about that. To me, success is not dollars and cents. It’s not what you’ve got in the bank; its your family, your friends, and how you are respected in your community.
Trey Kraft noted he received his dad’s indoctrination early on, and over the years has learned to appreciate the advice and wants to share it with those coming up behind him.
Like father, like son, the adage goes.
“I think it is important for young people who want to go the distance in life to get a good education,” the Paris High School graduate said. “I’ve watched some never get off the ground
“Make sure you take care of your ‘extracurriculars,’ stay safe and smart and make good decisions. Be a good person, and you can start that right now. A good start in life will pay as many dividends as anything else you try to do in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.