First of all, I want to wish you all a very happy and safe Thanksgiving. Since the crappie have been doing so well on Mayse, one thing that will be on my table for sure will be fried crappie along with the regular Thanksgiving fare. Yes the crappie have been biting very good on Mayse and it seems that they have taken a lot of bass and cat fishermen away from their fish. Of course, hunting season has sent some fishermen from the lake to the woods.
If you can tear yourself away from the crappie and woods action, now is a very good time to catch that bass of a lifetime and now through January is a prime time to land that lunker. Bites come very seldom, but when you get one, it’s usually a good sized fish.
Areas that might just get you that giant bass are in and around main lake points at Visor Creek. Look for some type of structure like rock, wood or any irregular bottom feature. Another area is the irregular feature in and around the Red Bluff. Those rocks that are just out from the dam were actually a road used by the trucks hauling the rock for construction of the dam. Time and water washed some of the rocks and sod away, causing breaks in the road. These are key spots because they make ledges and the bass really like ledges especially during cold weather. These are just a few areas that could produce that giant bass.
Baits that I would have tied on are jig & pig combos, suspending jerk baits, flat sided crank baits, weighted swim baits and creature baits rigged Texas style. Just remember whichever area you are in, make sure there is some kind of bait such as shad, perch, crawfish or even small crappie because those bass are like us — they like to eat.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.87 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs and spinners among untouched shoreline. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows over brush piles. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Cooper: Water clear; 61-63 degrees; 2.76 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with topwaters, Carolina rigged worms and spinners on main lake points, and around the islands. The white bass continue to be solid on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 59-64 degrees; 2.07 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, caterpillars, and Alabama rigs on points, shallower mid-lake spots, and among standing timber. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 59-62 degrees; 0.62 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs on White Oak Creek. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, stink bait cut and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 59-62 degrees; 1.61 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. Look for the submerged trees and stick with structure. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks, and marinas. Catfish are good on live or cut shad.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 60 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 59 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 63 degrees and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and drop-shots in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie, spotted bass and white bass fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on spoons around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish fair on worms in coves and creek channels.
Texoma: Water stained; 58-62 degrees; 1.34 feet’ high. Striped bass continue to be excellent this time of year using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits in less than 20 ft. are producing best results. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live sunfish, cut bait, prepped dough balls, and minnows. White bass are good and are biting on live bait and Alabama Rigs.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
