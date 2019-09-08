The Berean Bible Club met Sept. 3 in the Fireside Room at First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with eight members present. Those present were Melonese Bonner, Doris Bryant, Joan Grimes, Donna Komma, Brenda Learned, Betty Moss, Gloria Reynolds and the Rev. James Barnes. President Moss started the meeting asking Joan Grimes to open with prayer.
Moss then asked Learned to call the roll, with each person responding with prayer requests and praises.
Following the roll call, the treasurer gave the treasury report. After the business portion, Moss called on Barnes to lead the Bible study, on the Holy Spirit throughout the Bible.
Following the lesson, and closing prayer, refreshments were provided by Bonner and consisted of finger sandwiches, dips and chips, brownies and chocolate pecan candies, together with an assortment of candy corn. Peach tea and water were served, and the theme was fall decorations.
