This column is for people desperate for something funny, and it also contains film titles that one can watch with kids. Many of today’s youth seem to have an unhealthy predilection for computer/video games and films, many based on Marvel Comics that contain far too much violence than would be necessary. Mine weren’t all that interested in Pac Man or whatever the current craze was. But they did have a lot of favorite movies that we watched together. I’m too embarrassed to say how many times I have seen these. Or how many times I will watch many of them again.
But sometimes, especially with sick kids, we need something that will just make you forget whatever it was you had to do. Oh wait...we don’t have to do anything.
Let’s take Mel Brooks first: “Young Frankenstein,” “History of the World Part I,” “High Anxiety.” The latter was his homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s film “Vertigo.” But the Brooks film also contains scenes referencing “The Birds” and “Psycho.” Nearly anything Brooks did, I found funny. He only disappointed me once, with “Spaceballs.” Gene Wilder was one of his go-to stars. So was Madeline Kahn, as well as Cloris Leachman and Marty Feldman. Feldman was a comic genius who died way too young — of shellfish poisoning at 48, on the final day of shooting a film in Mexico City. Feldman, a Brit, loved American baseball. He called it “cricket on speed.
Madeline Kahn, a favorite with my youngest, was another comic actor who died too soon, from ovarian cancer in 1999. Beside working with Brooks on “Frankenstein” and “Blazing Saddles,” Kahn did “Paper Moon,” with Ryan and Tatum O’Neal — an Oscar nominated film that won Tatum O’Neal an Oscar.
Muppet movies were favorites also (for the younger crowd): “The Muppet Movie,” The Great Muppet Caper,” and “Muppets Take Manhattan.” Goldie Hawn was a draw, with “Private Benjamin,” “Foul Play,” “Protocol” and “Wildcats.” “The “National Lampoon“ movies were always popular, and Chevy Chase anchored those.
Christopher Guest, actor, writer, director, is actually best-known for directing ingenious satires like “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show” and “This is “Spinal Tap.” A tidbit of news: he became the 5th Baron Haden-Guest, of Saling in the County of Essex, when his father died in 1996. Guest was born in the U.S., but his father was a British diplomat. Guest is married to Jamie Lee Curtis.
Generally, I was safe bringing home anything with Peter Sellers, the British actor/comedian: “A Shot in the Dark,” the “Pink Panther” movies, and of course his signature role in “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (the original title).
“Murder by Death” is a 1976 American gem that is a perennial favorite around here. In it a trove of actors do send-ups of various fictional sleuths, including Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple, Nick and Nora Charles, Sam Spade and the icing on the cake — Sellers plays Charlie Chan. It stars David Niven, Maggie Smith, Eileen Brennan, Truman Capote, Elsa Lanchester, Peter Falk, James Coco, Nancy Walker and Estelle Winwood. You can’t go wrong with this one.
I used to have all these films on VHS, but they all disappeared one day — lost to a piece of art. See you..maybe at the local video store, if you can’t find them streaming.
