Crappie fishing at Pat Mayse is excellent right now. Good numbers are being taken on jigs and minnows. Some are being caught behind the reeds in the very shallow water, but I believe the better Crappie are in the range of 8 to 18 feet
Times are tough with this dangerous virus we are all trying to avoid. Watching favorite old movies or TV series (like “Monk”) sure can make the time pass in a good way — home feels so safe. I feel safe on the lake, too, and a private pool or lake would really be the safest. If it would just warm up, parents could take the kids and go to a private spot on a lake, take a picnic and fish from the bank. You just need a pole, line, hook, sinker and a bobber.
Live worms will do the trick to catch some perch and you could get the kids to help you dig for worms in your yard. When they got tired of fishing, the kids could run, they could hunt for arrowheads and pretty rocks — they might even spot a deer or a turkey — whatever kids do around a lake they have fun doing it. I bet when they are finally back in school some teacher is going to ask “what was the favorite thing you did when you couldn’t come to school?” I think the majority of the answers will be connected to the outdoors in some way — fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, having a cook-out at home or on the lake — doing what they love to do the most. For a lot of women, gardening is what they love the most. Men love the things that kids love — hmm.
At home on Saturday I thought I spotted a hummingbird, so we got all the feeders ready. Four parts water and one part sugar for the first of umpteen times this spring and summer. Two of the feeders are those large clear glass bottles with the ant water trap (the ads call them “moats”) on the top and they work exactly like they’re supposed to — as long as we keep the trap full of water. I’m going to buy some extra moats for the feeders that don’t have one built-in. Ants don’t swim — thank you, God.
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 65-69 degrees; 0.68 feet high. Black bass are good on square billed crankbaits, plastic lizards, and topwater baits in coves. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in creeks fishing 1 to 2 feet with spoke fish in 12 to 18 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 65-68 degrees; 1.87 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water working trees in 1 to 4 feet with swimbaits, plastic worms and crankbaits. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs in creeks. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits in shallow water. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 15 to 20 feet.
Cooper: Water clear; 67 degrees; 3.19 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners in creeks and coves. The white bass are good in shallow water with crappie jigs or rooster tails. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 8 to 16 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 63-66 degrees; 0.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic lizards, topwater and chatter baits spawning in shallow grassy areas with some fish holding on roadbeds and points. White and yellow bass are fair in creeks and shallow water to spawn. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in creeks in 2 to 5 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 67 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed jigs and plastics in creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 13 to 20 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 0.92 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait 8 to 18 feet. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and square billed crankbaits in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and jigs in creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around structure, including docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 59 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, main lake, points and standing timber. White bass good on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, shallows and shorelines.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 59 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures along the spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 60 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes and jigs around brush structure, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and stinkbait along creek channels, river channel and river mouth.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs and small lures in coves and along creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water stained; 62 degrees; 4.26 feet high. Fishing on the lake has still been hit or miss depending on the day. High muddy water has made fishing difficult but levels and clarity should stabilize depending on rainfall. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastics and crankbaits in shallow water spawning areas. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas, creeks and inlets. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad and small lures along creek channels, river channel and shallows. White bass have moved into feeder creeks, anglers are harvesting fish by using road runners, rattle traps and sassy shads. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs and live shad along channels, points, river channel and river mouth. Striper are being caught on live bait and some are being caught with trolling and Alabama rigs. Catfish are good on cut bait and minnows in 5 to 15 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
