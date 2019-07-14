Sunday, July 14
George Ensle
Harmony House Concerts, Wildscape Acres, Ravenna/Bonham
Zach Romo
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Casey Donahew Band
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, July 16
Baraoke
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Blackland Fever
Music in the Park, Van Alstyne
Josh Osgood
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Gannon Freeman Show
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Wednesday, July 17
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Bellamy Brothers
Liberty Hall, Tyler
Thursday, July 18
Shane Smith & The Saints, Dustin Perkins Band
Heritage Hall, Paris
Blues Jam
Buffalo Joe’s, Paris
Legacy 4, Jim Stewart
Hot Summer Nights, Oliver Mayor Dewey Gazebo, Sherman
Johnny Chops
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
E-Flat Porch Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Old 97s
Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Plano
Bryan Adam Joyner
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Big Gus & Swampadelic
The Forge, Ben Wheeler
Friday, July 19
Kevin Jackson Band
Choctaw Casino, Oak Tree Lounge, Broken Bow
Karaoke
Elks Lodge No. 2433, Paris
Fred Erben
Stage Stop In, Roxton
Chris Colston, Brad Wayne Purdom
Music on Main, Denison
Ty Young
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Roger Creager
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Buzz Andrews Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Jeff Brooks
Pepe’s Tacos, McKinney
Walter Trout, Shane Henry
Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney
Jon Wolfe
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Vallejo
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
William Clark Green
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Saturday, July 20
Mike Ryan
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Ahna Jennings
The Park at Ole Red, Tishomingo
Ryan Paul Davis
Buffalo Joe’s, Paris
Jeremy Phifer
The Depot, Paris
Cole Scoggins
Elks Lodge, Paris
High Water Gamble, Texas Blues Authority
Tupelo Honey, Denison
Bryce Dicus & the Mercenaries, Charlie Hickman Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Stephen K. Morris
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Jeff Hopson
Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne
Chris Knight
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Mojo Filter
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Folk Family Revival
McCall Plaza, Plano
Saints Eleven
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Jon Wolfe
Harvey Hall, Tyler
