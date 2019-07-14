Sunday, July 14

George Ensle

Harmony House Concerts, Wildscape Acres, Ravenna/Bonham

Zach Romo

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Casey Donahew Band

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, July 16

Baraoke

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Blackland Fever

Music in the Park, Van Alstyne

Josh Osgood

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Gannon Freeman Show

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Wednesday, July 17

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Bellamy Brothers

Liberty Hall, Tyler

Thursday, July 18

Shane Smith & The Saints, Dustin Perkins Band

Heritage Hall, Paris

Blues Jam

Buffalo Joe’s, Paris

Legacy 4, Jim Stewart

Hot Summer Nights, Oliver Mayor Dewey Gazebo, Sherman

Johnny Chops

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

E-Flat Porch Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Old 97s

Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Plano

Bryan Adam Joyner

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Big Gus & Swampadelic

The Forge, Ben Wheeler

Friday, July 19

Kevin Jackson Band

Choctaw Casino, Oak Tree Lounge, Broken Bow

Karaoke

Elks Lodge No. 2433, Paris

Fred Erben

Stage Stop In, Roxton

Chris Colston, Brad Wayne Purdom

Music on Main, Denison

Ty Young

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Roger Creager

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Buzz Andrews Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Jeff Brooks

Pepe’s Tacos, McKinney

Walter Trout, Shane Henry

Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney

Jon Wolfe

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Vallejo

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

William Clark Green

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Saturday, July 20

Mike Ryan

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Ahna Jennings

The Park at Ole Red, Tishomingo

Ryan Paul Davis

Buffalo Joe’s, Paris

Jeremy Phifer

The Depot, Paris

Cole Scoggins

Elks Lodge, Paris

High Water Gamble, Texas Blues Authority

Tupelo Honey, Denison

Bryce Dicus & the Mercenaries, Charlie Hickman Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Stephen K. Morris

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Jeff Hopson

Cowboy Club, Van Alstyne

Chris Knight

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Mojo Filter

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Folk Family Revival

McCall Plaza, Plano

Saints Eleven

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Jon Wolfe

Harvey Hall, Tyler

