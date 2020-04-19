The trees are lush and green, the air is getting warmer and it’s time for your car to get some love.
Now that the winter cold is a thing of the past, it’s time to take your car in for service or, if you’re handy, get to work on it yourself. Cold winter weather can wreak havoc on cars new and old, so tuning them up for warmer months is never a bad idea, mechanics say.
With loads of pollen in the air, spring is the right time to replace air filters. Drivers will be needing air conditioning soon, and if their filters are old or clogged up, they won’t be able to trap that pesky pollen that can trigger allergies. Barnes Automotive in Clarksville recommends replacing clogged filters as spring rolls around. They say that just like air conditioning units in a house, a backed-up filter will restrict air flow, so changing it will make it cleaner and more efficient.
Clean oil also is essential for safely operating a vehicle and extending its life. AAA recommends changing your oil every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, and if you were using your car for errands all winter long, now is the time to make an appointment or do it yourself. Barnes Automotive says that while synthetic oil will last longer than traditional, if it goes unchanged for too long the oil will break down and gum up the engine, slowing you down.
While you’re taking a look under the hood, it’s worth it to check in on one of the most expensive pieces of machinery in your vehicle, the transmission. A key part of the transmission is transmission fluid, which lubricates the moving parts, ensuring the transmission stays cool and operates smoothly. When transmission fluid goes unchanged, it can cause accumulation of debris and the gears may grind together.
Mechanics at Dale’s Transmission Service in Paris say transmission fluid is not only a lubricant, but a detergent, so it keeps the transmission clean. As it gets old and darkens, it can’t eat up fibers that may get trapped in the transmission, posing a hazard. Dale’s recommends getting your transmission fluid changed once a year. They offer fluid changes for a base price of around $175, which will save drivers from paying for much more costly repairs down the road, like rebuilding the transmission or getting it replaced entirely.
Checking on your tires while you’re doing seasonal maintenance is also a good idea. Wet roads and winter weather can knock your tires out of alignment, causing them to wear unevenly and posing a safety hazard. Misalignment can mean premature wear, reduced gas mileage, problems steering and strain on your vehicle’s suspension.
Les Schwab recommends getting your tires aligned once a year, or twice if you frequently drive off-road, as tires can get knocked out of alignment even by driving over a few potholes.
Especially if you’re an off-road driver, the body of your car can get caked with dirt and grime, but so can your headlights and taillights. This makes it harder for you to see at night, and harder for others to see you. Before replacing the bulbs entirely, Firestone recommends simply taking an old toothbrush, baking soda and water, and gently scrubbing each light until the film is removed.
Don’t forget the insurance
Once you’ve tuned up your vehicle, it’s a perfect time to take a look through your coverage plan and make sure you have the protection you need — or check to make sure you’re not paying for something you don’t. Amy Stephens of Farmers Insurance recommends drivers revisit their insurance policy at least once a year to ensure they’re getting the coverage they need. Especially in the era of the coronavirus, she said it’s also important to make sure drivers have a plan that they can comfortably afford.
“Come in and meet with an agent and go over it on a needs basis,” she said. “We’ll go over the coverage based on their assets, and if they’re having financial issues due to Covid-19, they may need to decrease coverage to be able to make their payment.”
Stephens recommends coverage of up to $100,000 for drivers, but notes that this should increase or decrease based on a client’s means and the value of their vehicles.
“You could give everyone a big beautiful package but if it’s not within their means, that’s kind of silly,” she said.
She also suggests bundling car insurance with life or home insurance to save money.
“Always inquire about an auto, life, or home package for discounts,” she said.
