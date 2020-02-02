Monday, Feb. 3

Greg Guymon & Friends

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Tony Ramey

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Songwriters circle

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Josh Osgood

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Thursday, Feb. 6

Pecos & The Rooftops

Mercury Lounge, Tulsa

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

College Night/Turn It Up DJ

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Kevin Edwards

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Trey Rose

The Blue Light, Dallas

Michael Summers band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Reckless Kelly

Liberty Hall, Tyler

Friday, Feb. 7

Michael O’Neal

Gushers Lounge, Ardmore

Jerry Tims Band

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

The Sideshow Drifters

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Reckless Kell

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Buzz Andrews Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Will & Crystal Yates

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Zane Williams & Hill Country, Steel Blossoms

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Michael Summers band

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Collin Raye

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

The Huser Brothers, Logan Samford

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Saturday, Feb. 8

Jon Pardi, Riley Green

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Ricochet

Old Red, Tishomingo

Michael O’Neal

McGarity’s Saloon No. 61, Jefferson

Stacy Musgrove

Elks Lodge, NE, Paris

The SouthernCross Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Zach Pohl

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Chuck Willis & The Nighthawk Band

Van Alstyne Senior Center, Van Alstyne

Avery Gehm

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

Joey Love Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Tony D Bakly

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Exit 51

The Lion and Crown, Allen

The Vagabonds

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Michael Summers band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Hwy 69

The Hangar Bar, Greenville

Curtis Grimes

Sundance Hall, Canton

Pecos & The Rooftops

The Tap, College Station

