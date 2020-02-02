Monday, Feb. 3
Greg Guymon & Friends
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Tony Ramey
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Songwriters circle
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Josh Osgood
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Thursday, Feb. 6
Pecos & The Rooftops
Mercury Lounge, Tulsa
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
College Night/Turn It Up DJ
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Kevin Edwards
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Trey Rose
The Blue Light, Dallas
Michael Summers band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Reckless Kelly
Liberty Hall, Tyler
Friday, Feb. 7
Michael O’Neal
Gushers Lounge, Ardmore
Jerry Tims Band
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
The Sideshow Drifters
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Reckless Kell
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Buzz Andrews Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Will & Crystal Yates
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Zane Williams & Hill Country, Steel Blossoms
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Michael Summers band
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Collin Raye
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
The Huser Brothers, Logan Samford
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Saturday, Feb. 8
Jon Pardi, Riley Green
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Ricochet
Old Red, Tishomingo
Michael O’Neal
McGarity’s Saloon No. 61, Jefferson
Stacy Musgrove
Elks Lodge, NE, Paris
The SouthernCross Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Zach Pohl
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Chuck Willis & The Nighthawk Band
Van Alstyne Senior Center, Van Alstyne
Avery Gehm
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
Joey Love Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Tony D Bakly
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Exit 51
The Lion and Crown, Allen
The Vagabonds
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Michael Summers band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Hwy 69
The Hangar Bar, Greenville
Curtis Grimes
Sundance Hall, Canton
Pecos & The Rooftops
The Tap, College Station
