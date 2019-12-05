Well it’s almost Christmas, and once again the question is “What do you want in your stockings?”
First of all, you might pick up a couple of new tackle boxes because there are some new baits that you might not have just yet. Also, there are some baits that aren’t so new, but maybe you haven’t tried them yet. There is an older bait that is making a comeback. So let’s talk about a few of those new and older baits, mainly soft plastics and how they are rigged.
Let’s start with an older bait that some of you may not remember, but I know some will, and just haven’t used them for several years. Do you remember the French Fry? This bait is making a comeback but rigged with a new style such as a Neko method. Sure, you can rig this “Do-Nothing” worm the old way which was a Carolina Rig, which still is very effective, but you can also rig this no-action worm Neko style. This is rigged with a screw-in weight at the end of the worm, then put your hook in the center of it and now it’s like a wacky-style, but the screw-in weight gives the old bait a new style. This reworked bait is a great choice to fish in colder water around bluffs and rocks that bass like in the winter.
A new no-action bait is the Tiny Child rig, also known as the TCR. This bait is almost snag proof. It’s rigged with a small weight in one end, and a Neko hook on the other end. Another new bait is the Tokyo rig which has become one of my favorite go-to baits this winter. This bait can be rigged with several soft plastics and different sizes of weights.
I’ll try to explain what this Tokyo looks like. First, take a split ring and put a barrel swivel on it. Then select the size of hook you need and attach it to the split ring. The remaining part is a wire with a loop on one end. This wire is about 3 to 3 and a half inches long and about .035 inches in size. The wire is attached to the split ring and then it’s ready to put the weight on the open end. After you select the size weight you want, just make a slight bend to secure the weight. If you want to change weight sizes, just open the bend and add a different weight. This bait is pretty simple, but very effective.
I’m using a Rage tail Baby Bug, which is about 3 inches, but you can use any of your favorite soft plastics. I know it doesn’t look like much, but I promise you, it is effective, and it gives the bass a new look. On Pat Mayse, I like to fish it on the ridge at the Red Bluff where the main channel swings very close to the Bluff.
Another good area is the main lake points at Visor Creek — both points have bluffs which can be found with your electronics. Another good spot is the dam, which has rock and bluffs. I hope you’ll give these baits a try — I’m sure you’ll have success.
Just fish smart, be safe — keep that life jacket on and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.85 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, and spinners among untouched shoreline, and around structure. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows over brush piles. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Cooper: Water clear; 61 to 63 degrees; 2.79 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with topwaters, Carolina rigged worms and spinners on main lake points, and around the main lake major drops off islands. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 59 to 64 degrees; 2.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, caterpillars, and Alabama rigs on points, shallower mid-lake spots, and among standing timber. Mapping ridges will help establish your consistent spots. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 58 to 62 degrees; 0.59 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs on submerged creek beds in the Century Lake area. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, cut and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 58 to 62 degrees; 1.62 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs among timber and deep coves mouths. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks, and marinas. Catfish are good on live or cut shad.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 57. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 58 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on plastic baits, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around rocks and shallows.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 59. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, plastic baits and drop-shot rigs along creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows along creek channels and river channel.
Pine Creek: Elevation rising, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around points. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver along creek channels.
Texoma: Water stained; 58 to 62 degrees; 1.48 feet high. Striped bass are excellent using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait- deadstick and cast. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits in less than 20ft are producing best results. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows. White bass are good and are biting on live bait and Alabama Rigs.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
