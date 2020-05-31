I was watching with great anticipation this Wednesday as two astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, sat in their Dragon capsule at the top of the Falcon 9 rocket waiting to be blasted into space. Sadly, nature did not cooperate, and the launch had to be rescheduled.
Once the launch occurs, it will be the first time astronauts have traveled into orbit from U.S. soil since July 8, 2011. American astronauts have been hitching costly rides to the International Space Station on Russia’s Soyuz capsule since the retirement of NASA’s shuttle program.
The return of space launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center brings one of science’s most significant accomplishments back into full view. Few events are more awe-inspiring than a rocket launch. The sheer size of the rocket and the science behind it all still inspires wonder and instills great pride in the accomplishments of our species.
The Wright brothers left the ground in December 1903 for just 12 seconds. They traveled about 120 feet at the breakneck speed of 7 mph. I often wonder if they knew what they were starting? Almost 66 years later, America would step foot on the moon and stand looking back on Earth from over 230,000 miles away. The rate of progression from the Wright brothers to Neil Armstrong amazes me, so I decided to look up a few surprising facts about this new launch.
How big is this rocket?
The Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed to be reused by Elon Musk’s Space X company. It stands 230 feet tall, is 12 feet in diameter and tips the scales at 1,207,920 pounds. To get a feel for the height, we need a Texas spin. This rocket is 77 feet taller than the big hill of the Texas Giant roller coaster at Six Flags and just a few feet shy of the big hill on the Titan. To get a feel for the weight of this rocket, a bit of Texas spin helps also. The University of Texas mascot “Bevo” tips the scales at 1,800 pounds, and a V8 King Ranch edition Ford F150 SuperCab 4x4 weighs in at 4,800 pounds. This rocket is 671 Bevo’s in weight or 252 of those F150 trucks.
How fast is the rocket?
For this launch, the crew should reach a top speed just shy of 16,800 mph, which is a number that can only be comprehended with a bit of imagination. If you have ever made the trip from Paris to Austin, it probably took you a bit over 4 hours, and you traveled right at 300 miles. If you made that same trip at the rocket’s top speed of 16,800 mph, you would be in Austin in about 64 seconds. A journey from the Statue of Liberty to Disneyland in California would take you just under 10 minutes at this speed. Talk about saving time, but the fuel cost would be a bit insane.
You can find all sorts of surprising facts and videos about this rocket and the Dragon capsule on the NASA and Space X webpages. I enjoyed learning more about the Dragon capsule, engines used, fuel source, how the rocket returns to earth, and the costs of the launch. Explore these pages to answer your own questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.