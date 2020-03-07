Sunday, March 8
Raised Right Men
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Rusty Wier singer/songwriter competition,
Bo Spears, Jeremy Phifer, Justin Myers, Eric Beatty, Jenny Beatty
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Monday, March 9
Greg Guymon & Friends
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
The Bodarks duo
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Songwriters circle
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, March 10
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Kevin Edwards
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wednesday, March 11
Open Mic Competition
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Thursday, March 12
Chris Roberts
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Mountain Natives duo
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Friday, March 13
Aaron Watson, Randall King
Heritage Hall, Ardmore
Brad Paisley
Global Event Center, WinStar, Thackerville
Lee Mathis
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Casey Daniels Band
Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall
Jamey Johnson, Wade Bowen, Sundance Head
Oil Palace, Tyler
Michael Summers & Thirty Miles East
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Southern Cross Band
Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham
Prophets & Outlaws
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Justin Pickard & The Thunderbird Winos
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Tommy Ray Williams
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
George Kahumoku Jr
The Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney
Marcia Ball
Love & War in Texas,
For Love & Country
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
Saturday, March 14
Carrie Underwood
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Micky & The Motorcars
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
The SouthernCross band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Daniel Sampley
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Tony Ramey, Susan Gibson, Jana Pochop, A.J. Johnston
Texan Theater, (Reservations Required), Greenville
The Hitmen
Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville
Michael O’Neal
Backstory Brewery, Sulphur Springs
Sofia Talvik
The Bowery Stage, Center for the Arts, Winnsboro
Garrett Walker
Red Oak Opry, Red Oak
Zac Wilkerson
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,
The Bad #7s
Cadillac Pizza Pub, downtown McKinney
Chris Colton
Love & War in Texas, Plano
For Love & Country
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
