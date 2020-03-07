Sunday, March 8

Raised Right Men

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Rusty Wier singer/songwriter competition,

Bo Spears, Jeremy Phifer, Justin Myers, Eric Beatty, Jenny Beatty

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Monday, March 9

Greg Guymon & Friends

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

The Bodarks duo

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Songwriters circle

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, March 10

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Kevin Edwards

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wednesday, March 11

Open Mic Competition

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Thursday, March 12

Chris Roberts

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Mountain Natives duo

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Friday, March 13

Aaron Watson, Randall King

Heritage Hall, Ardmore

Brad Paisley

Global Event Center, WinStar, Thackerville

Lee Mathis

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Casey Daniels Band

Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall

Jamey Johnson, Wade Bowen, Sundance Head

Oil Palace, Tyler

Michael Summers & Thirty Miles East

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Southern Cross Band

Powder Creek Pavilion, Bonham

Prophets & Outlaws

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Justin Pickard & The Thunderbird Winos

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Tommy Ray Williams

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

George Kahumoku Jr

The Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney

Marcia Ball

Love & War in Texas,

For Love & Country

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

Saturday, March 14

Carrie Underwood

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Micky & The Motorcars

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

The SouthernCross band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Daniel Sampley

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Tony Ramey, Susan Gibson, Jana Pochop, A.J. Johnston

Texan Theater, (Reservations Required), Greenville

The Hitmen

Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville

Michael O’Neal

Backstory Brewery, Sulphur Springs

Sofia Talvik

The Bowery Stage, Center for the Arts, Winnsboro

Garrett Walker

Red Oak Opry, Red Oak

Zac Wilkerson

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,

The Bad #7s

Cadillac Pizza Pub, downtown McKinney

Chris Colton

Love & War in Texas, Plano

For Love & Country

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

