HONEY GROVE — On Monday, Campbell’s Soup donated two pallets of soup to Honey Grove ISD after hearing that the school was running low on necessary food supplies, Superintendent Todd Morrison said.
“Big thank you to the Campbell Soup Company in Paris, TX for the donation of two pallets of food to the community of Honey Grove,” Honey Grove ISD announced.
Families received two cases of soup, and the food was distributed by school staff until they ran out.
Honey Grove ISD is not the only local school that has been helped by the major Paris employer.
“Prairiland ISD also reached out to us to let us know they were struggling to continue to feed their children. Our team once again felt this was a top priority to assist. Principal Leslie Martin is a champion for her children, and Campbell’s answered the call by donating pallets of food,” said Kelli Ward, a Campbell’s representative.
“We then found out from an article in The Paris News that Honey Grove ISD was also running low on food. We knew we needed to help our neighbors, and our donation committee, with the backing of the plant and our Community team at headquarters stepped up to answer the call. We reached out to (superintendent) Todd Morrison to see how we could help,” Ward added.
Campbell’s Soup normally donates to the backpack program this time of year, which is where Honey Grove ISD was most struggling to get necessary foodstuffs. Typically, the corporation distributes gifts of food and money to community individuals in need.
“With the outbreak of the coronavirus, and the dire need for food in our local Paris area, our committee, with the support of Campbell’s Community Affairs team at headquarters, decided that we wanted to donate food to the Crockett Kids Closet, even though we were not able to conduct our own food drive and create backpacks during this pandemic,” Ward said.
No matter what district they live in, the Crockett Kids Closet program hands out bags of nonperishable foods to children over the spring break week and all summer long.
“For many children, not being in school means they don’t have access to meals during the day, so we knew we had to help out,” Ward said. “While doing our part to make sure the nation is fed, by producing as much product as we can at our Paris Plant, it is also our obligation to help those in need, and we’re happy to do our part.”
The support came to Honey Grove ISD just when it was needed most.
“We have just exhausted our supplies for the most part, and we are trying to regroup that,” Morrison said after they were unable to provide food for the backpack program for the first time in several years.
“It was a blessing for our families in need,” Morrison said, regarding Campbell’s donation. He added the donation would also help by putting less stress on Honey Grove ISD families.
Morrison also said that prepackaged food donations are welcome.
