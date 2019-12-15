I really don’t understand all the enthusiasm for “Knives Out,” director Rian Johnson’s latest work. It seems he was going for a cross between an Agatha Christie mystery and a Mel Brooks film. But in fact, he’s created a laboriously contrived comedy that could stand some editing.
There are some entertaining parts, Toni Colletts’s nuance comes to mind. But for the most part, the screenplay (written by Johnson) seems to just accommodate a wildly diverse “ensemble” cast.
The patriarch of the family, Harlan (played by that scene-chewer, Christopher Plummer), is found dead with his throat cut as if he committed suicide. There are two detectives investigating, mainly to remind the family, that has gathered for his 85th birthday party, that they can’t leave until the mystery of his death is solved. But a private detective, mysteriously hired, is really running the investigation.
Daniel Craig, playing the PI Benoit Blanc (such a luscious name), seems to struggle with a strangely southern accent that has you wondering where his employer found him. He and Harlan’s caretaker, a young nurse named Marta (Ana de Armas), dominate the screen; he because he’s being paid to do it and the police are superfluous; Marta, because she’s the last person to see Harlan alive and she knows more about his death than anyone.
The family is lurking about because they were all gathered to begin with, and Harlan’s will is about to be read. Most of them have incurred his wrath for one reason or another and they’re nervous. Moreover, the murder mysteries for which Harlan was a famous writer, and his publishing company, have always been the family’s sole means of support.
Jamie Lee Curtis plays one of his daughters, married to Richard Drysdale (Don Johnson). Collette plays daughter Joni, on the blacklist for stealing money from one of the grandchildren’s college trust fund. Oh yes, the grandchildren are there too. Michael Shannon kinda drags through his role as son Walt, but then he is wearing a boot and using a cane for some unnamed medical problem. Chris Evans plays Ransom Drysdale, the grandchild who’s already been cut out of the will for his sense of entitlement.
Harlan had had enough of the entire family, as we are about to see. But in the interim, Benoit and Marta, Fran the housekeeper, and various other characters roam the halls and rooms, stairwells and secret entrances that abound in this maze of a gothic house that should have had its own title in the credits.
The film made me want to go home and watch “Murder by Death” and “Clue” all over again. They seem so much more clean and straightforward.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
