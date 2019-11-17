Mike and Laura Risinger easily could have never met each other. But as the couple on Nov. 9 stood on the stage in the Plaza Theatre in downtown Paris — where their meeting did happen — their family and friends gathered in the seating below, they became husband and wife.
A theatre might seem an odd place for a wedding ceremony, but the Risingers met there in the 2017 Paris Community Theatre production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
“I was brought in as a replacement for someone else,” Laura said. “We were actually just talking about it the other day, how I easily could’ve just not met him. The last play I worked on, she was part of it too, and I thanked her and said, ‘Thank you because you helped me get engaged.’”
Over the course of rehearsals for the play, the two started chatting and their castmates, playing matchmaker, convinced them to go out.
“We would just talk on set together, but the director and a few of the other people kept saying, ‘You should really ask her out,’ and people were saying the same thing to her,” Mike said with a laugh.
Eventually, he decided to ask her out, and the pair hit it off.
“Right away, I think, we both felt there was a romantic connection,” Laura said. “I remember it was the week before tech week, so I was really glad that we got along so well because we were about to be together a lot.”
They started seeing each other more frequently. Mike started giving Laura rides to and from rehearsals, and about a month after their first date, they officially became an item.
Laura said the connection she felt with Mike was strong. Within a few months, she said, she knew Mike was the one for her, and she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him. The feeling was mutual, Mike said.
“I remember a couple months in, I didn’t really question it and just knew we were probably going to get married,” Laura said. “I remember sitting in the kitchen one night, and we weren’t even really saying anything, but just the way we were moving around each other without even talking, and I was thinking, ‘This is it, I’m happy.’”
Their relationship faced a major turning point in June 2017 when Laura found out she was pregnant. And on New Year’s Eve, Laura gave birth to their son, Ronan. It wasn’t long after that that they moved in together.
The theatre continued to play a prominent part in their lives, Mike said, and each has participated in several plays since their fateful meeting. For the couple, being in shows together has only made the rehearsal and performance process more fun.
And though Ronan’s birth slowed down their involvement in the theatre for a time, they’ve begun getting involved more frequently again.
“Ronan was in two shows by the time he turned one,” Laura said with a laugh.
“He was in ‘Seussical,’ and he likes hanging out in the theatre, so he’ll be brought up in it,” Mike added. “We always have a toe in the theatre somewhere.”
In March, Mike decided to officially propose, and Laura quickly accepted.
“I knew she was the one,” Mike said with tears in his eyes. “I mean, we have a child together but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be together, but we play off each other and understand each other and are comfortable with each other.”
They decided to hold their wedding in the Plaza Theatre, and they said it was a no-brainer to hold the special occasion in the place they met and spent so much time bonding.
“In a weird way, I also think being on stage for it made me a lot less nervous,” Laura said.
Laura said she didn’t expect things to feel any different after the wedding, though she’s been somewhat surprised to find that they do feel different now.
“I don’t really know how to put it into words but I feel complete in a way that we’re a family,” she said.
“We’re just living in the moment and making the most out of each day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.