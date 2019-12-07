The spirit of Christmas touched Tony Clark’s heart at a young age, and it has remained with him throughout his life. Today his love for spreading joy is just as strong as it was in those early years.
The Paris native, now 60, looks back on his childhood and fondly recalls his father taking on the role of Santa while serving as one of Saint Nick’s helpers.
When Clark was in first grade, he got his own chance to be Santa when he performed in a school play.
“That was in 1965,” he said.
The memory of that magical experience has been lasting, but bittersweet.
“We had so much fun at that Christmas play,” he recalled.
His classmate, Sharon Reaves, played his wife, Mrs. Claus.
“She died in a house fire a week or two afterward,” he said.
Despite the tragedy, Clark continued to believe in the magic of Christmas. It wasn’t the festive music, the traditional holiday cuisine or even the Christmas presents that delivered the most satisfaction, but the acts of giving and spreading joy.
“I really like to give back to the community,” he said.
He does so by serving with Kiwanis International and on the board of directors for Paris Crime Stoppers and by following in his father’s footsteps as a Santa helper.
“I’ve done it all my life,” he said. “I think Santa is more than a big, fat guy putting on a red suit and being jolly. I love to give and I love children. I love the happiness and smiles I see from the kids. It makes it all worthwhile to me. Not just anybody can do that, I don’t think.”
And just like that first-grade play, his time as Santa has been sprinkled with highs and lows.
He described the excitement he saw on the face of a highway patrolman’s 3-year-old daughter.
“She really wanted to see Santa. I met them on the square in downtown Paris. I was pretending to be asleep on the bench and he had her come and wake me up. It was really a cute memorable moment,” Clark said.
The meeting was captured on video.
“It went viral,” he recalled.
Then there are those other times, the ones that hurt his heart.
Clark described meeting a young girl in 2018.
“She had brain cancer and came to see me at Christmas in Paris. I asked what she wanted Santa to bring her for Christmas. She wanted her mommy and daddy to be back together again,” he said. “That was very touching to me. I thought about that for weeks afterward.”
Ten years ago, Clark visited severely burned children — some only 2 years old — at the burn center in Dallas.
“They were just tickled (to see Santa). They were very scarred and burned, but they still tried to make a smile,” he said. “They realized Santa was there and they were really excited to see him.”
Sometimes he hears unexpected requests, such as a young child asking for peace on Earth.
“That is something that almost chokes me up,” he said. “They’re so young for them to ask for that.”
Clark has also witnessed the vast differences in the lifestyles of the wealthy and the poor.
“I’ve been to some of the nicest homes I’ve ever seen in my life and those kids have everything. There is fancy lighting and fancy trees. But something that touches me is the other side of the spectrum,” he said.
Clark described seeing people in homes that needed warmth, food and even a comfortable place to sleep.
“People think of Christmas as a fun, happy time. I see kids that don’t have anything. There are homes that don’t have a bed, where people sleep on the floor. Sometimes they have a mattress to put on the floor,” he said.
Clark described a home where the residents had made a makeshift heater in the bathroom to stay warm. They burned a fire in the bathtub and had poked a flue through the roof.
“It just humbles me,” he said.
But he finds solace in a caring community.
People leave bags of gifts on his front porch that are given out to children who might otherwise go without for Christmas.
Even if the item is a used Barbie with only one arm, he said, there is a child who will love it.
Clark’s spirit of giving is not limited to the holiday season.
“I try to portray the spirit of Santa all year round. I always try to remember those who are less fortunate,” he said.
On the Job
Clark, who is retired from the Kimberly-Clark Corp., hits the road as a Santa helper from mid-November to sometime in January, traveling to towns and cities within a 100-mile radius of Paris.
He has traveled to Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Tyler, Mt. Pleasant, Sherman, Denison and numerous other places.
Most of the time, he visits homes upon request.
“I’m more comfortable in their environment,” he said. “A lot of soldiers can’t be home for Christmas. I’m asked to be Santa for when they come home.”
Clark also brings his personal brand of Christmas cheer to public venues.
“I have a few public appearances for businesses, the Santa Hut, Christmas in Paris (Holiday Craft Bazaar),” he said, adding Breakfast with Santa.
The Santa helper also makes appearances at nursing homes, schools and parades.
During the busiest part of the season, Clark attends five to 10 parties per day.
All of the events make for a long day.
“It used to be just at night time,” he said. “Now it’s during the day, all day long.”
But he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Clark hopes to continue being “Santa” for a long time to come.
“I’m on dialysis. I lost my kidneys, but I’m still trying to do it as long as I can,” he said.
