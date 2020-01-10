What is the purpose of life? If you ask the philosophers of the world, you might get a variety of answers, but if you ask the biologists, you typically get only one, the purpose of life is life.
Life simply makes more life. Asking “how” life makes more life gets fascinating, and as the old saying goes, “there is more than one way to skin a cat.” Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park said it best: “Life, uh, finds a way.”
In biology, we get to study the details of the purpose of life at various levels and depth. The molecular biologist could boil it down to the details of DNA replication. It is the DNA that is being copied and moving into the future generation after all. The organisms like the cedar tree, dog, fish and humans are just the vehicles for the DNA and were all built by their DNA code. The code is what moves into future generations while the organism perishes. However, the DNA they passed onto their offspring while alive may live on for many generations to come.
You can also study the many stories of the way this DNA molecule gets itself passed into future generations. This is where it gets weird and fun. Many species are asexual and simply divide to make more copies; most of single-celled life does this. Lots of simple life like the hydra and sponge are also asexual and use a process called budding. For most animal life, there is a sexual process where species must share half of their genetic code with another of their species. The details of how each species goes about sharing are their own set of exciting stories, but there are a few animals that avoid the often complicated world of sharing genetics.
Parthenogenesis is not a word you hear that often, and it is worthy of a Google search. The Greek roots of the word translate into “virgin origin.” We are talking about all-female populations that simply clone themselves. Many of the whiptail lizard species of the genus Cnemidophorus living in west Texas and New Mexico are parthenogenic, all-female. In fact, more than 20 species of lizards have adopted this mode of reproduction and done away with those useless males. Females giving birth to more females without males also occur in many insect populations, amphibians, fish, snails, crayfish, spiders and snakes.
The first cases of parthenogenesis in wild snakes were documented in the copperhead and cottonmouth a few years ago. The article was titled “Facultative parthenogenesis discovered in wild vertebrates” and was published in the journal Biology Letters in 2012. Zoos around the world have seen captive females of the Burmese python, green anaconda and Komodo dragons all give birth without a male.
If you are into the details, I recommend an article titled “Parthenogenesis in a captive Asian water dragon (Physignathus cocincinus) identified with novel microsatellites” published in the open-access journal Plos One back in June. Another from 2017 was titled “Facultative parthenogenesis validated by DNA analyses in the green anaconda (Eunectes murinus).”
I hope you investigate parthenogenesis more and learn about all the various types. It gets even more impressive in ant species.
