Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk's office for the week of July 16, 2019, include:
Louise Joe Prihoda to Lisa Lynn Seibert.
Stoney Wade Stout to Chelsey Cheyenne Rayburn.
James Clinton Plumley to Laura Ann Roberts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The best bang for your buck! This option enables you to purchase online access and receive the print edition at no additional cost. * Print edition only available in our carrier delivery area. Allow up to 72 hours for delivery of your print edition to begin (we will contact you for delivery information). Print edition not available for Day Pass option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|MONTHLY
|$13.00
|for 30 days
|THREE MONTHS
|$39.00
|for 90 days
|SIX MONTHS
|$78.00
|for 183 days
|ONE YEAR
|$156.00
|for 365 days
Choose this option to purchase access to the online edition of The Paris News.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass (24 hours)
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|MONTHLY
|$13.00
|for 30 days
|THREE MONTHS
|$39.00
|for 90 days
|SIX MONTHS
|$78.00
|for 183 days
|ONE YEAR
|$156.00
|for 365 days
Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk's office for the week of July 16, 2019, include:
Louise Joe Prihoda to Lisa Lynn Seibert.
Stoney Wade Stout to Chelsey Cheyenne Rayburn.
James Clinton Plumley to Laura Ann Roberts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Honey Grove ISD's Board of Trustees is considering a new policy that would require students to turn their cellphones off during class and meal times. Honey Grove High School Principal Tammy Mariani favors the measure, saying as hard as teachers try to monitor what students are doing, students continue to text and post to social media when they know they shouldn't. Should schools require students to turn off their cellphones?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.