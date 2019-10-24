More rains with cooling weather could mean the shad migration to the backs of coves is not far away. This really is a great time to be on the water or just outside.
I’ve already noticed some shad migration on Mayse, especially around the dam area. There are some aggressive fish following this migration, but other fish are still a little deeper. These deeper fish are holding on some of the main lake and secondary points that have some type of cover such as humps, ledges, rock, wood or just any irregular bottom surface.
We have to keep in mind, with these fronts rolling in, that the fish are all in a transition period and they’ve experienced a lot of seasonal changes lately. There will be days the fish are more aggressive and other days when it’s just hard to get a bite — and this is normal. On the days the fish are feeding aggressively, you can throw just about any bait and catch fish easily. On the non-aggressive days, you might have to down-size your baits in order to get a bite.
Right now on Mayse and our other area lakes, squarebills, bladed jigs, buzzbaits and other topwaters are working. On cloud-cover days these baits could work for you all day long. If the bite is slow, you have to slow down your presentation and go to a more subtle type bait such as a creature-type soft plastic, a drop shot, a J-Rig or a weightless stick worm. There are others that are slower, but these will produce in our conditions. Remember, cloud cover is also a type of cover for those fish as well as stained water.
On sunny, cloudless days, the fish will be holding very tight to cover, but usually in areas where you have shad or baitfish. Fall fishing is a real challenge because of the seasonal changes, so don’t feel like you’ve had a bad day on the lake — just remember the days you hammered them. Feast or famine, it’s all good when you’re on the water.
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.09 feet low. Last week’s cold front helped with largemouth bass on topwater baits and spinners with more coming to the surface in the past week. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around underwater structures. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Cooper: Water clear; 79-83 degrees; 1.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on mainly topwaters, Texas rigged craws, Carolina rigged worms, and spinners. Flooded timber has been consistent and the drop offs around 6 to 10 feet. The white bass are schooling and continue to be good on slabs and live bait. The channel c feet low. Fall bass fishing is in full swing. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, and topwaters. Lunker fisherman continue to work around 10 to 15 feet of depth. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man–made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait especially in the evenings.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 77-80 degrees; 1.49 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with man–made cover on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs following bait fish. Crappie are fair on minnows under deeper bridges and structure. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, worms, and chicken livers.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 81 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels and in coves.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 76 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs, and worms around channels and shallows.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 80 degrees and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, and topwater lures around channels, creek channels, points, and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, and sunfish around creek channels and river channel.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, topwater lures, and tube jigs around coves and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver around creek channels.
Texoma: Water stained; 79-82 degrees; 0.43 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, Texas rigged worms and spinners. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around any timber structure. Striped bass are good on live shad, Alabama rigs, and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and points.
Catfish are fair on live sunfish, cut bait, prepped dough balls, and minnows. Trot lines have been fairing excellent.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
