Sunday, Nov. 3

Jon Christopher Davis, Crystal and Will Yates

Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney

Giovannie & The Hired Guns

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Monday, Nov. 4

Greg Guymon & Friends

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Kerosene Drifters

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Devin Leigh

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Songwriters Night

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Songwriters Night

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Call for info

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Thursday, Nov. 7

Chris Knight

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Drug Store Gypsies

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

E-Flat Porch Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Zane Williams

7:30 Courtyard Theater, Plano

Septien Entertainment Talent

Love & War in Texas, Plano

B.J. Thomas

Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, Richardson

Call for info

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Friday, Nov. 8

Lee Mathis

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Max Stalling

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Mr. Sipp, Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch

The Sanctuary, McKinney

Dale Watson band

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Ashmore

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Brandon Rhyder, Cody Bryan bands

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Dan Roark

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Gary Kyle

Sidekick’s Bar & Grill, Emory

Tracy Lawrence, Casey Donahew, Shotgun Rider, David Adam Byrnes

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Joe Diffie

Red Rooster Icehouse, Hawkins

Saturday, Nov. 9

Kevin Fowler

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Lightning Ridge

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Randall King

Daddy Sam’s Saloon, Nocona

Zane Dockery Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Scott Sean White

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

The Bodarks duo

Community Center, McKinney

Desperado

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Justin Tipton Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Mike S

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Eleven Hundred Springs, Justin Pickard Band

Love & War in Texas

Wade Bowen

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

