Sunday, Nov. 3
Jon Christopher Davis, Crystal and Will Yates
Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney
Giovannie & The Hired Guns
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Monday, Nov. 4
Greg Guymon & Friends
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Kerosene Drifters
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Devin Leigh
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Songwriters Night
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Songwriters Night
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Call for info
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Thursday, Nov. 7
Chris Knight
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Drug Store Gypsies
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
E-Flat Porch Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Zane Williams
7:30 Courtyard Theater, Plano
Septien Entertainment Talent
Love & War in Texas, Plano
B.J. Thomas
Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, Richardson
Call for info
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Friday, Nov. 8
Lee Mathis
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Max Stalling
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Mr. Sipp, Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch
The Sanctuary, McKinney
Dale Watson band
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Ashmore
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Brandon Rhyder, Cody Bryan bands
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Dan Roark
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Gary Kyle
Sidekick’s Bar & Grill, Emory
Tracy Lawrence, Casey Donahew, Shotgun Rider, David Adam Byrnes
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Joe Diffie
Red Rooster Icehouse, Hawkins
Saturday, Nov. 9
Kevin Fowler
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Lightning Ridge
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Randall King
Daddy Sam’s Saloon, Nocona
Zane Dockery Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Scott Sean White
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
The Bodarks duo
Community Center, McKinney
Desperado
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Justin Tipton Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Mike S
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Eleven Hundred Springs, Justin Pickard Band
Love & War in Texas
Wade Bowen
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
