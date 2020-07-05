The Boys & Girls Club cheerleading team has started practicing for an unpredictable season.
“We decided to move forward during Covid-19 because the little girls needed something else to do in the afternoon. Right now they are just learning cheers and chants,” said Katrina Mitchell, unit director and cheer coach at the Boys & Girls Club.
The cheerleading squad is composed of 24 young girls divided into varsity and junior varsity teams.
For two years, Mitchell has been coaching the girls through cheer routines and chants with the help of some club employees.
“From what I understand, the Boys & Girls Club had cheer about eight years ago, but it wasn’t very successful. When I became the office manager two years ago, I asked if I could start the cheer program back up to give the young ladies and other kids who didn’t play football something to do before volleyball and indoor soccer started. Our director said yes, and we have been going steady for two years now,” Mitchell said.
The dedication and commitment of the cheerleaders shines through when they take the extra steps to perfect their routines.
“When I tell you these ladies are dedicated, they are dedicated: they’ve been Googling and searching on YouTube and getting cheers. The girls have great formation and great sound, and it’s really coming together,” Mitchell said.
This year was the first year for tryouts.
“Several of the young ladies like the idea of being a cheerleader, but they didn’t know what being a cheerleader involves. So, they would have their parents come here, sign them up and never return after the first cheer practice. Being a cheerleader involves being an extrovert, being outgoing, being able to do stunts and cheer in front of crowds. Some of them aren’t ready for that and so this year, we did a tryout. Every girl was going to make it, but I just wanted to make sure parents weren’t spending money unnecessarily,” Mitchell said.
To keep the cheerleaders safe during the pandemic, social distancing rules have been implemented during practice.
“Most of the kids that are cheerleaders come from the club, so they’ve been around each other all day. If we’re walking out or we’re around other people, then they wear a mask. But, inside the building, we split the gym in half. There are fewer than ten girls on each side of the court, and they social distance,” Mitchell said.
Some cheerleaders continued their passion after graduating elementary school and leaving the team.
“In the two years we have been doing the program, there’s a group of girls that have recently made the cheer squad for the junior high school,” Mitchell said.
In the past, the cheer squad has been invited to a couple of home football games at Paris Junior College.
During a normal season, the cheerleaders cheer for the football teams at the club.
“We have four football teams that come out of this club and they are third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. Our cheer squad will be broken up and one squad will cheer for the third and fourth graders while the other squad will cheer for the fifth- and sixth-graders,” Mitchell said.
However, due to the pandemic, sporting events have either been canceled or postponed for the safety of the players.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one requirement for assessing whether or not to continue with a season is the “ability to engage in social distancing while not actively engaged in play.”
Due to this requirement, volleyball is able to continue its season since the players are already socially distanced on the court and the ball can be sanitized periodically throughout the game. So, the cheerleaders cheer on those teams. Once this season is over with, they will cheer at basketball games unless there is a football season.
Practice is every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Boys & Girls Club gym.
