In last week’s article, I discussed how the new drug remdesivir worked inside cells and speculated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would approve it before the article made it to print. The FDA did indeed grant emergency use authorization for this new drug, which brings me to question No. 2. Does it work, and what data do we have supporting that?
The mechanism of action for remdesivir makes sense for fending off a virus trying to replicate quickly inside your cells. However, being a mimic of the naturally occurring building blocks of DNA and RNA also begs the question, could it inhibit normal cell function and have dangerous side effects?
The clinical trial data coming out on this drug dates back a few years. Many of the studies were in cell cultures and some in animal models, with most showing reductions of viral load and improvements in recovery time. The early studies were for several virus species, with some being closely related to the current SARS-CoV-2, such as SARS-CoV-1 and MERS. The data is not all positive, though. One small study on humans conducted in China did not show any significant benefit to the drug, but the trial did have a limited sample size. You can read the full paper on it here: thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31022-9/fulltext.
The most recent trial making the news is the Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trial (NCT04280705), sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The trial is robust in that it involved a substantial population, 1,063 Covid-19 participants, and it was randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled. The first data coming out is that those who received the drug and not the placebo recovered 31% faster and had a slightly better survival benefit, 8% for the drug group, and 11.6% for the control. Improved recovery time does show that the drug appears to be slowing the viral replication compared to having no drug.
This is promising news because we are still setting at zero “proven” effective treatments for this disease, and having a drug that shows some clinical promise with a known mechanism of action gives us hope.
There will be more data coming out soon, hopefully positive, because two more “large” trials are ongoing. One study is to evaluate the safety of remdesivir (NCT04292899), and another is evaluating the safety and antiviral activity of patients with moderate Covid-19 (NCT04292730). If you like your data from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, you can go to clinicaltrials.gov and enter the NCT numbers above to read the fine details of the clinical trials.
Science may seem messy at times from the outside looking in, but this is how the process works. Articles are flying into the journals at breakneck speeds from researchers around the globe. It is impossible to keep up with the pace, but it also makes me very proud to see science spring into action. It is our best weapon in the war on infectious diseases.
Besides this drug, there is positive news coming from human monoclonal antibody studies, an impressive study involving antibodies from a lama named Winter out of our own University of Texas-Austin, and a massive amount of vaccine work that shows great promise.
