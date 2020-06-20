Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of June 12, 2020, include:
Robert Wayne Wallace to Jewel Lovnne High;
Ryan Ethan Tibbetts to Rhiannon Dale Unger;
Jimmy Glenn Whitson to Ashley Dianna Pitcock;
Ethan Quade Pridemore to Pamela Ann Maynard;
Joshua Brown Jones to Jennifer Robin Barr; and,
Adrain Jay Grogan to Michelle Leigh Helm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.