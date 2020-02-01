• Texas A&M University-Texarkana has released its honor rolls for fall 2019 semester.
Students are awarded president’s honors by achieving a 4.0 GPA for the semester. University honors are earned by achieving a minimum semester GPA of 3.5.
Area students named to the president’s honors include: Cortney Eudy of Blossom and Lezlie Carrell of Clarksville.
Area students named to the university honors include: Leah Stover of Blossom, Goldie Burnett of Bogata, Stefani Eppler of Deport, Melanie Boyle of Honey Grove and Sarena Caldwell of Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.