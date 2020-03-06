When I cover genetics each year, I spend some time reviewing some of the basics.
Reginald C. Punnett helped found the Journal of Genetics in the early 1900s, but he is most famous for his Punnett square. His square is used to this day and is a staple in biology courses from junior high through college. For a typical recessive disorder, a person must inherit two recessive copies to have the disease. Two healthy people who carry the recessive gene for a disease will have a 25% chance of having a child who gets the disease.
However, not all genetic disorders work this way. Huntington’s disease is a dominant disorder, and inheriting a single copy will give you the condition. If one parent has the disease, then 50% of their children will as well.
Huntington’s disease is a disorder marked by late-onset neurodegeneration with symptoms not showing up until the late 30s to mid-40s. It’s caused by a copying error of the HTT gene located on chromosome 4. To learn more about the gene and disease that it causes, visit the Genetics Home Reference page (ghr.nlm.nih.gov/gene/HTT#). I also recommend watching a short video titled “Huntington disease - causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment & pathology” found at youtube.com/watch?v=nJoS5MOqmH4. The video is produced by “Osmosis,” which runs a YouTube page with hundreds of medically related videos and a website dedicated to helping health science majors survive their degree program.
Huntington’s disease currently has no cure and is 100% fatal. The full mechanism of how the mutated huntingtin protein causes a patient’s GABAergic neurons to die is not fully known. Science does know that as this cell population dies in the corpus striatum of the brain Huntington’s disease progresses. Patients will have to deal with all the horrible symptoms of the disease for 15 to 20 years before they die. The suicide rate for Huntington’s disease patients 12 times the norm and the highest of all neurodegenerative disorders, according to Huntington’s Disease News.
A new article published in the journal Nature Communications in late February provides a glimmer of hope for curing this horrible disease. The article is titled “Gene therapy conversion of striatal astrocytes into GABAergic neurons in mouse models of Huntington’s disease,” and it is free to read online. It is one more example of a research article that is demonstrating the power of gene editing. For me, the recent discoveries in this field are the most significant leap forward science has taken. The ability to manipulate the code of life has immense potential for both good and bad.
The article demonstrates the use of a genetically modified virus to deliver NeuroD1 and Dlx2 transcription factors into striatal astrocytes of lab mice with Huntington’s disease. Once delivered, these two factors signal a normal astrocyte cell in the corpus striatum to transform and become a GABAergic neuron. These modified mice had extended lifespans, and symptoms of the Huntington’s they had practically disappeared. Huntington’s comes from the death of these GABAergic neurons, so regrowing more of these neurons would reduce or eliminate the disease.
The researchers used a virus to literally turn one brain cell type of a living mouse into a different cell type via gene therapy. How cool is that, and can you imagine the potential here?
