Sunday, Oct. 13

Tommy Ray Williams

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Jug Jams - Bryan Adam Joyner, Fritz Schultz, Jeff Hopson, Will Hancock, Kevin Deal, many others. Cancer benefit.

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Karaoke with Barry Diamond

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

The Bodarks

Music/Park, Van Alstyne

Corina Grove

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Josh Grider

Municipal Aud., Greenville

Thursday, Oct. 17

Maylee Thomas Band

Barn Hill Vineyard, Anna

Waitin’ on Hayden

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Sean & Faye

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney,

Stephen Pride

Lone Star Wine Cellar, McKinney

Junior Clark

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Swift Justice

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Friday, Oct. 18

Keith Urban

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Jacob Bryant

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Billie Jo

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon & The Designated Drifters

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Jon Wolfe, Bradley Banning

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Byron Haynie

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Jon Christopher Davis

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Mo Robson Band

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Michael Martin Murphey

The Bowery Stage, Center for the Arts, Winnsboro

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Swift Justice, Neon Nights tour

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Shane Smith & The Saints

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Michael Martin Murphey

The Bowery Stage, Winnsboro

Phil Hamilton

Sidekicks, Emory

Saturday, Oct. 19

Mason Lively

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Cole Scoggins

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Jeremy Phifer

The Depot, Paris

Travis Jackson Band

Peanut Festival, Whitesboro

David Joel Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Alex Lease

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Kyle Park, Hayden Haddock

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Wyatt Martin Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wine & Music Festival

The Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney

Steve Douthit

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Ed Burleson

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Two Tons of Steel, Shelley King, Barbara Nesbitt

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Little Texas, Swift Justice

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

John Batdorf

The Old Firehouse, Edom

Tony Ramey

Moore Meats, Lone Oak

Sunny Sweeney

The Bowery, Winnsboro

