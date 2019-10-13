Sunday, Oct. 13
Tommy Ray Williams
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Jug Jams - Bryan Adam Joyner, Fritz Schultz, Jeff Hopson, Will Hancock, Kevin Deal, many others. Cancer benefit.
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Karaoke with Barry Diamond
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
The Bodarks
Music/Park, Van Alstyne
Corina Grove
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Josh Grider
Municipal Aud., Greenville
Thursday, Oct. 17
Maylee Thomas Band
Barn Hill Vineyard, Anna
Waitin’ on Hayden
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Sean & Faye
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney,
Stephen Pride
Lone Star Wine Cellar, McKinney
Junior Clark
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Swift Justice
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Friday, Oct. 18
Keith Urban
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Jacob Bryant
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Billie Jo
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon & The Designated Drifters
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Jon Wolfe, Bradley Banning
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Byron Haynie
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Jon Christopher Davis
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Mo Robson Band
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Michael Martin Murphey
The Bowery Stage, Center for the Arts, Winnsboro
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Swift Justice, Neon Nights tour
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Shane Smith & The Saints
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Michael Martin Murphey
The Bowery Stage, Winnsboro
Phil Hamilton
Sidekicks, Emory
Saturday, Oct. 19
Mason Lively
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Cole Scoggins
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Jeremy Phifer
The Depot, Paris
Travis Jackson Band
Peanut Festival, Whitesboro
David Joel Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Alex Lease
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Kyle Park, Hayden Haddock
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Wyatt Martin Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wine & Music Festival
The Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney
Steve Douthit
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Ed Burleson
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Two Tons of Steel, Shelley King, Barbara Nesbitt
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Little Texas, Swift Justice
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
John Batdorf
The Old Firehouse, Edom
Tony Ramey
Moore Meats, Lone Oak
Sunny Sweeney
The Bowery, Winnsboro
