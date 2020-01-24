A deadly coronavirus from Wuhan, China, is currently making international headlines. Believed to have originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, a city of approximately 11 million people, the viral infection has already spread to six other countries, including the United States. As these highly infectious viral infections usually do, it will continue to spread rapidly, and we will continue to read about its momentum.
All too often we read of these pandemic infections that sweep the globe and cause widespread panic — think SARS, ebola, bird flu, swine flu, Chikungunya and Zika. All of these are frightening, all have taken lives and all affected daily lives from vacation travel decisions to global financial markets. Why doesn’t the seasonal flu produce the same headlines?
Spreads easily — check. Deadly — check. Canceling travel plans and affecting global financial markets — check and check. Influenza A should rank up there with any other global viral threat you hear about. The difference is (and I would argue that the luxury is) that we have both a preventative vaccine and a pharmaceutical treatment for the seasonal flu we are all familiar with.
How good the annual flu vaccine is a topic for another day, and while it is not always 100% effective, it is a powerhouse of a first line of defense against infection. I often tell patients that you don’t just get the flu vaccine for yourself, but for those around you. A healthy 40-year-old may be able to weather a flu infection, but a 4-month old grandchild might not be so lucky. Same for a newly pregnant co-worker or a 94-year-old parent in a nursing home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consistently maintains that an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the single best way to help protest against the flu.
In addition to the vaccine recommendations, the CDC recommends the following for flu prevention:
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick
• Stay home when you are sick
• Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Clean frequently touched surfaces often
• Practice good health habits — get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids, reduce stress, be physically active, and eat nutritious food
As much as you might read about the Wuhan coronavirus in the coming weeks, your chances of coming into direct contact with it are likely slim. The seasonal flu, however, is already upon us here in Lamar County. It is not too late to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, and it is always a good idea to practice the recommendations above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.