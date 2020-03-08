Movies called “The Invisible Man” are called to at least acknowledge the prize-winning 1953 book by African-American author Ralph Ellison, in which Ellison’s central character, an unnamed black man, reflects on the various ways he has experienced social invisibility throughout his life. The narrator then proceeds to elucidate those experiences, starting with his teen years.
Ellison’s novel was also a serious examination of the many social and intellectual issues that faced African-Americans in the early 20th century, many of which were at the heart of political discussions around the world. It is not surprising, then, that one of Ellison’s influences was Dostoevsky’s “Notes From the Underground,” one of several authors Ellison has referenced, including (but not limited to) Melville, Faulkner and Hemingway.
However, it is rare indeed for a filmmaker to touch those themes except in the most esoteric and distant way. Ellison’s work is far more intellectual than what is desired for a strictly entertaining film, so most writer/directors go straight for the H.G. Wells’ novel, “The Invisible Man.” Published in 1897, Wells’ tale is about a mad scientist who has made himself invisible. Now there’s fodder for a horror movie. And they did an adaptation of it in 1933, starring Claude Rains. It was so popular that in 1940, Vincent Price starred in “The Invisible Man Returns.” “Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man” arrived in 1951. Even the Soviets did one in 1984.
The Wells book influenced “Hollow Man,” which starred Kevin Bacon as a scientist who volunteers to be the test subject for an invisibility serum developed by him and a team of colleagues. When they can’t bring him back, he goes on a killing spree. It garnered an Oscar nomination in 2001 for Best Visual Effects, but lost to “Gladiator.” Elisabeth Shue and Josh Brolin co-starred.
Now comes Leigh Whannell’s version of “The Invisible Man,” not to be confused with either of the two authors previously discussed. Whannell, a young Australian screenwriter, is best known as the writer of a favorite in the “stalk and slash” genre (also known as “‘slasher films”), 2004’s “Saw.” I have refused to review films in this genre because of their grim subject matter and gratuitous violence. The only thing really grim in this film is having to sit through nearly two hours of Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaids Tale,” “Mad Men”) in mousey mode as Cecilia, wife and victim in a violent, controlling marriage to an optics guru — whom we don’t even see until the end of the film. Haha.
She makes her escape at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.