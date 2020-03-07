It rained to excess my first year at East Texas State University back in 1974. I’d already finished two years at Eastfield Junior College, and was looking forward to living wild and free in the Commerce dorm.
It was there I met my roommate, Chuck Ballard, who always seemed to bring out the adventure in me. As I was moving in on that rainy September day, Chuck was doing the same. Our room soon filled with two stereo systems, lots of books, a full darkroom setup, two refrigerators, many albums, four bean bag chairs for some reason, and one inflatable raft that I’d acquired several months earlier.
Before anything else was unpacked, we decided to test the raft on a nearby creek. Despite the incessant rain, we inflated the raft at a local gas station, then drove upstream until we found a bridge with enough room to pull his Volkswagon bug off to the side.
Carrying one end of the raft, plus his orange Coleman life vest and a paddle, Chuck glanced over his shoulder.
“How far away from the take-out spot do you think we are?”
“I don’t know. I think it’ll be a bridge about a mile away.” We won’t have to walk back too far.
Thunder rumbled in the distance and raindrops splashed into the rushing water. From the bank, it looked wide as the Mississippi River, and I wondered at the wisdom of rafting in such swift water.
I dropped my end of the raft and hefted the little cooler we’d brought along.
“Uh, that water’s fast.”
“Yep.” Chuck pulled the vest over his head and buckled the strap around his chest. “This is going to be a ride!”
Putting on my own vest, I grabbed the rope tied to the bow.
“Get in and I’ll pass you the cooler.”
The current tugged the raft as Chuck stepped in with great caution, using the paddle for balance. He sat in the stern that was already filling with rainwater at the same time the creek grabbed the raft and yanked. Seeing it head for the center of the creek, I dove in and we were off.
“Hey, you left the cooler!”
“I don’t think we’re gonna have time to drink what’s inside!”
Chuck looked me in the eye.
“We’re backwards! Paddle!” Chuck found that he was facing me, which caused a lot of concern as he struggled to turn around.
“Why are we yelling!”
“Because I’ve never done this and I’m terrified!”
I didn’t bother to explain that I’d never rafted such fast-moving water myself, though I’d been in several canoes in the past. Digging my paddle in, I strained to turn us around as the bank flashed past.
A startled deer watched us shoot downstream. Rain slapped my glasses, making it hard to see.
Something underwater caused a huge boil. I figured it was a submerged tree trunk, or maybe a dump truck or a locomotive.
“Right! Paddle right!”
He dug in and I planted my paddle deep, using it as a rudder. We just missed the boil and shot into a wider part of the creek. A minute later I saw a bridge. Seconds after that, the bridge was behind us.
“Hey, Rev! Was that our takeout point?”
“It was.”
“Man, that was fast! Where do you think we’re going?”
“Now, or after we die?”
“We’re in some deep woods.”
I glanced up to see tall trees leaning in on us. Both sides as far as we could see were woods and I felt we’d already passed Commerce. The creek ran east, and I wondered if we’d soon be nearing the Texas/Louisiana border.
“Hey, was that a bridge?”
I glanced up, then behind me and repeated myself.
“It was.”
Squinting past the rain on my glasses, I looked ahead for the next bridge.
“Pull for the right bank. That’ll put us in position to land when we get to a takeout point.”
Splashing, gurgling, and chugging, the creek took us wherever it wanted. It was wet above and below us. The world flashed past and no matter which way we paddled, we stayed in the middle. I was about to suggest that we were near the Mississippi River by then when the raft began to lose air.
I did the same.
“Hey, Rev. We’re sinking!”
“No, the raft is getting soft. It’ll still hold some air.”
A fallen tree at a forty-five degree angle took up half of the creek and disappeared into the deepest part of the water. The current pulled us that way.
“Chuck, when we get to those big limbs, reach out and grab one. I’ll do the same, then we can pull ourselves out and climb the trunk.”
The raft was like a limp sock by the time we reached the tree. In unison, we grabbed limbs and the creek stripped the raft away. We climbed the thick trunk and finally found ourselves standing beside a wide pasture.
Chuck took his life vest off.
“Well, wonder where we are?”
“I don’t know, but I say we hike back upstream and find a bridge. Then we can thumb a ride back to the dorm.”
We struck out and Chuck laughed.
“Well, one good thing is that we won’t have to drag the raft all the way out with us.”
It was a good thing, too. Soaked, hungry, tired, and thirsty, we finally found the highway. Looking back, cutting across the pasture would have been faster, because it was only a mile away from the road. Our hike back down the creek took hours.
And thus began our collegiate adventures.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
