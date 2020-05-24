Cody Hohenberger, of Paris, a sophomore mass communication student at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri, has been named to the school’s spring dean’s list
The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.
Grounded in the liberal arts, MVC offers more than 30 academic programs, study abroad program, extracurricular activities and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice. For more information, call 660-831-4114 or visit moval.edu.
