Critics have talked a lot about this film being Quentin Tarantino’s “love letter” to Hollywood; and how “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” is a good example of his lifelong affection for the film industry — more explicitly the Hollywood of the last century, its signage lighting up the sky with neon, the “trade” restaurants where studio deals are made, buxom girls, booze and filled ashtrays.
But “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” isn’t exactly a celebration of the industry’s magic glow and creativity. It’s more a look at its underbelly: the grifters, the opportunities for crime, the ones who didn’t make it. I found it sad, really.
In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the aging star of a popular western television series called “Bounty Law (based on “Wanted Dead or Alive”) that ran from 1958 to 1963. It’s now 1969, and Dalton’s attempt to move into a film career has failed. He spends a lot of time bemoaning this to his long-time stunt double, gofer and best friend, Cliff Booth, played with quiet confidence by Brad Pitt. Word is Tarantino and Pitt based that character on “Billy Jack,” who was played by actor Tom Laughlin.
Booth is nothing if not loyal to Dalton, appreciating his friendship and his source of work because rumor has it he killed his wife. He lives in a trailer down in the valley with his pit bull, Brandy, when he’s not chauffeuring Dalton around town. Dalton lives in an expensive bungalow up in the hills. And right now, Dalton is depressed.
The possibility of success for his type of character disappeared after the early ’60s. The gruff, chain-smoking, hard-drinking tough guy became a dinosaur, and Dalton had unfortunately actually become his character. His brief performance as a villain in one episode of someone else’s series nearly got him fired because he was drinking so much at night that he couldn’t remember his lines.
He was considered for “The Great Escape,” but lost to an A-lister of the time, Steve McQueen. And I’m sure Tarantino had a great time casting Damian Lewis in that brief encounter — one of many cameos of Hollywood names. Sharon Tate, the actress made more famous by her murder than by her work, also is prominent in the film. Tarantino cast Margot Robbie as the blond, pregnant wife of Roman Polanski, who has moved next door to Dalton.
Robbie/Tate is entertaining to watch as she shops, gives someone a ride and then excitedly goes to watch herself in a Dean Martin action spoof called “The Wrecking Crew.” Booth has given one of the girls he sees on the “boulevard” (Margaret Qualley) a ride out to the old Spahn Movie Ranch in Chatsworth because he knows the old man who owns it. And it’s here the tension builds, because it introduces the suspicious “beatniks” hanging out there, the Manson family.
Despite the fact that he considered Spaghetti Westerns to be the bottom of the barrel, Dalton is persuaded by an agent (Al Pacino) to move to Italy for a bit and do a few. He does four films in six years, but came home with an Italian wife, more money going out than coming in, but nothing to add to his reputation. He can only play one character, and that character is no longer in fashion.
He tells Booth that he can’t afford him any more and the two suggest they spend a last night drinking beer and watching old episodes of Bounty Law. But this is when Tarantino’s penchant for some twisted history (re: “Inglorious Basterds”) finally comes to the surface, in what has heretofore been a very reserved (i.e., bloodless) Tarantino movie.
It’s the night some of the residents of the Spahn Ranch show up. But they pick the wrong house.
I don’t think you can get through this film without popcorn. Or a Coke. Because Quentin Tarantino writes and directs his screenplays, he has a natural tendency to view everything as important — e.g. this one runs 2 hours and 41 minutes. Add trailers and ads to that, and it’s a good three hours. I will say this: it’s the tamest Tarantino film I’ve ever seen.
See you at the movies.
